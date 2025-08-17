Klidje bags first goal since joining and Chaiwa dominates midfield

Supposedly vulnerable after their European exertions three days earlier, Hibs made a mockery of such suggestions by breezing past Livingston 2-0 at Almondvale to book a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final date with Rangers.

This was a polished performance by the Easter Road outfit, who less than 72 hours beforehand had been locked in an almighty Conference League tussle with Partizan Belgrade that they eventually won after extra time.

Hibs head coach David Gray was clever with his squad rotation, making six changes to his team. They all contributed, with record signing Thibault Klidje showing why he cost the thick end of £1 million by opening the scoring on his first start and being a nuisance to the Livingston backline all afternoon.

Thibault Klidje opened the scoring just before half time for Hibs. | SNS Group

He was ably supported by another new arrival in Miguel Chaiwa. The 21-year-old only joined from Young Boys less than a fortnight ago but the rangy Zambian was this observer's man of the match, dominating the midfield. He was strong, disciplined, took good care of the ball, broke up attacks and drove forward whenever possible. It was a near-perfect debut.

Hibs spent in the region of £600,000 for Chaiwa and have enjoyed shopping in the Alps this summer. Klidje was purchased from another Swiss club in Luzern, while Gray also handed a first competitive start to Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, pinched from Hartburg in his homeland. He was assured, although not overly worked by a poor Livingston side.

Their manager David Martindale, who agreed a new contract in the build-up to this game, will surely lament his team's largely listless performance. They never truly put Hibs under pressure, and almost every ball into the visiting penalty box was met by the dominating head of Scotland defender Grant Hanley.

Klidje is a reminder of Boyle

With their Conference League play-off first leg against Legia Warsaw to come on Thursday, it was no surprise to see a host of regular Hibs starters left on the bench. Jordan Smith, Chris Cadden, Rocky Bushiri, Josh Mulligan and Kieron Bowie were used sparingly. Mulligan's late cameo was notable for Hibs' second goal, a cracking strike from distance that shot in via the post. It wasn't necessary, mind you. Only one goal was required.

Some Hibs fans have questioned why Klidje, a Togo internationalist, has not been utilised more given the fee splashed out on him. He was a fascinating watch throughout. Small, stocky but speedy, he has some of the hallmarks of Martin Boyle, who partnered him in attack. Hibs clearly wanted to turn Livingston's less pacey defence and expose them. Their captain Ryan McGowan was booked early on for wiping Klidje out, before the striker himself was cautioned for an over-zealous shoulder charge.

Hibs settled into the game nicely and thoroughly deserved their lead on 43 minutes. It was a simple goal, Boyle's inswinging corner met by Klidje's head and the ball skidded past Jerome Prior in the Livingston goal.

Miguel Chaiwa made his Hibs debut. | SNS Group

With Chaiwa and Alasana Manneh patrolling the Hibs midfield, Livingston could not find much joy. Both Junior Hoilett and Josh Campbell missed very presentable chances to put the game completely to bed earlier than Mulligan did with a sumptuous strike from outside the box on 87 minutes, his first in Hibs colours.

A mention must go to young right wing-back Kanayo Megwa, who dominated his flank on a rare start. But for as good as he and his teammates were, Livi were toothless and could have played until sunset and probably not scored.