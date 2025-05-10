Australian midfielder has morphed into one of best in Scottish football - but what next?

Long odds would have been given at the start of the season on Hibs’ Nectarios Triantis being nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year award.

Heck, some Hibs fans even questioned the club’s judgement when it was announced that the Australian was returning for a second loan spell from Sunderland, given that his five-month stint last year was largely underwhelming.

There are no doubters now. Oh no. Triantis is one of the form midfielders in the Scottish Premiership, a 21-year-old wrecking ball with technique and talent to match. He is well worthy of being up against Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda plus Dundee’s Simon Murray for end-of-season gongs.

Hibs' Nectarios Triantis has been one of the stand-out players this season. | SNS Group

Triantis’ rise is more impressive when you consider that this is his first full season as a midfielder in professional football. As a kid back in Sydney, he would be put in the engine room but throughout his time at Central Coast Mariners, where he won the A-League, he was used as a centre-half. Even his early days as a Hibs player saw him utilised as a defender.

It was the current head coach - fittingly up for manager of the year - who spotted his credentials as a midfielder. “In your first season, it's full of learning and mistakes and identifying what type of player you are,” said Triantis. “The gaffer saw that last season, and that was the reason he had that phone call with me, that chat, and gave me that heads-up that he'd want me for the midfield this season.”

What a shrewd move by Gray, who deserves credit for the way he has sanded down Triantis’ rough edges. Such has been the midfielder’s form, he won his first call-up to the Australia main squad in March and while he wasn’t stripped for action against either Japan or China, he is likely to retain his place for the June matches - when the Socceroos could confirm their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Triantis’ future up for debate

While Triantis has much to focus on in the here and now as third-placed Hibs - three points clear of nearest challengers Aberdeen with three games to go - try to secure their status as best of the rest in the Premiership, his future is causing much debate too.

Triantis is contracted to his parent club Sunderland until the summer of 2027, but what happens at the Stadium of Light hinges on the fortunes of their promotion play-off. Progress past Coventry City and then a Wembley showdown with either Sheffield United or Bristol City and the Black Cats are set to shop in a very different market to the Championship. But if they remain in England’s second tier, Triantis could well come back into the picture.

His form in Scotland has not gone unnoticed by other clubs. Fellow Championship side Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing him. International recognition and the fact he is up for awards will do his prospects no harm either. He and agent Jem Karacan have much to discuss over the coming weeks.

Nectarios Triantis and Hibs come up against Celtic this weekend. | SNS Group

Hibs are monitoring all of this closely. Understandably they are massive admirers of Triantis, but any move from them is dependent on external factors.

In typical Aussie fashion, Triantis seems pretty laid back about all of this. "I think it's okay,” commented Triantis on the uncertainty. “I don't think it's really a bit of a shock. I think you know that it's going to come to an end, so you sort of prep for that and that's it. You just take it game by game, so it's not really a shock, I'd say.

“Obviously, there's three games left, so you obviously focus on that. Then come the summer, who knows what can happen and what things get put on the table."

Sunderland are watching closely

Sunderland, under the management of Frenchman Regis Le Bris, are keeping tabs on performances at Easter Road. "They've got their play-off game, so they'll be focused on that,” said Triantis. “Things can vary, whether they go up to the Premier League or not. They do keep in good contact with me, so it's a healthy relationship.”

In what could prick the ears of interested parties, Triantis believes he is only playing to a fraction of his full potential.

"I look back at my season and, for me, I'm nowhere near where I know I can be,” he said. “I'm only at 20 per cent of what I can fully give. It's been a lot of learning for me. I don't know how else to put it. I think I've still got so much more to learn and to give.

Nectarios Triantis trains ahead of Hibs' visit to Celtic Park. | SNS Group

“In the men's game, I've always been a centre-back, but obviously when I was younger in my youth ranks, I was playing in the midfield, so I wasn't opposed to it. I was pretty open to it and knew I could play that role, but obviously I didn't think it would turn out this good this season.

"I've developed a lot, I think, off the field and on the field. I think I've matured a lot and people off the field have really helped me settle down. I think that's also important, getting your head right and feeling settled, feeling comfortable. It's really helped my game on the pitch.”

Facing Celtic

Another statement would be bossing the midfield in a win over Celtic. Triantis has already done that once this season when Hibs defeated the champions 2-1 at Easter Road, but repeating the trick at Parkhead is an altogether different task.

“Football's a mental game and to know mentally that we have beaten them this season already gives us that confidence and belief that we can go there and get the win again,” added Triantis.

"They're the best players. They've shown that this season. They've won the league already. You have to go in there with respect, but not too much respect. You have to stamp your authority and try to get the result.”