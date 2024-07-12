Hibs boss says any new arrivals will need to add ‘value’ to his squad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray says work is "ongoing" as the club looks to bring in new players and says anyone who comes through the Easter Road door will need to add "value".

Since taking over as Hibs boss last month, Gray has brought in Club Brugge goalkeeper Josef Bursik on loan and strengthened his central defensive options with the arrivals of Warren O'Hora from MK Dons and Marvin Ekpiteta from Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibees had been heavily linked with their former striker Simon Murray, but the 32-year-old earlier this week joined Dundee from Ross County. Gray only has Dylan Vente as an out-and-out No 9 and with an increased transfer budget this summer following fresh investment from Bill Foley's Black Knight consortium, Hibs are expected to remain active in the summer transfer window.

Gray refused to be drawn specifically on the Murray situation - “Simon was a Ross County player before and now he’s a Dundee player, I don’t really want to talk about players that aren’t coming to this football club, or are contracted to this football club," he commented - but ahead of the club's Premier Sports Cup group-stage opener away at Elgin City on Saturday, the head coach gave an update on where he is with potential new arrivals.

SNS Group

“That’s something we’re looking at all the time," said Gray. "We want to improve the squad as much as we can, as often as we can. The work is always ongoing.

“My full focus just now is on Elgin, and once we’re past that there will be more conversations. It’s something that naturally happens in the transfer window, the squad will evolve and there’ll be ins and outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The objective is to strengthen the team as much as we can in places where we feel it needs it. I’m sure we’ll keep working towards that.

“It’s more about what that is – the type of person, what they would add. Everyone coming to the football club needs to add value, because we have some really good footballers at the club.

“The squad we’ve got is one we’re working well with every day, and anyone that’s brought into it has to enhance that. It has to be the aim that everyone we bring to the football club adds value, and that’s more important than saying ‘I need five, I need six’. It’s all about the opportunity and how that presents itself.”

SNS Group

Gray is expected to hand debuts to Bursik, O'Hora and Ekpiteta at Borough Briggs, but forward Harry McKirdy is likely to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s pretty much a full squad," said Gray. "Harry McKirdy’s still a little bit tight so we’re going to be a wee bit more conservative over him. But it’s days rather than weeks, so it’s just about managing his minutes more than anything else. Everybody else should be OK.”

On the match against Elgin, Gray added: "We're really looking forward to it. The final preparations have went well, the games in pre-season we've got a lot out of. It's all been geared up towards this game which is the first competitive one of the season.

"We've watched them a few times, which is vital. We don't take any opposition lightly. It's a different test for the players. A different challenge. We'll be favourites but it's an opportunity for them to impose themselves on a club like Hibs.