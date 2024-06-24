Goalkeeper could make his first appearance at weekend after agreeing loan deal

Hibs have made their first summer signing after agreeing a loan deal for Club Brugge goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

The Easter Road club have been searching for a new No 1 after veteran stopper David Marshall retired at the end of last season and Bursik, a 23-year-old former England Under-21 internationalist, will come in to compete for the gloves after Hibs brokered a loan deal with the Belgian outfit.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bursik started his career with Stoke City in 2018, making 50 appearances in the English Championship, and had loan spells with Hednesford Town, Telford United, Accrington Stanley, Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Lincoln City before moving to Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee in January 2023. The majority of that year was written off due to a knee injury before returning to fitness in 2024, playing for the under-23s. He has yet to make a senior appearance for Club Brugge but was an unused substitute towards the end of last season.

Bursik, who has Czech ancestry, helped England’s Under-17s reach the final of the UEFA European Championships in 2017, and the Under-17s FIFA World Cup that same year.

Josef Bursik has joined Hibs on loan from Club Brugge. | SNS Group

On the arrival of Bursik, Hibs head coach David Gray said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Josef to the football club. He’s someone we’ve been monitoring for a long time due to his technical ability, pedigree, and the positive character references we’ve received. My coaching staff and I are looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “I’m really pleased Josef has decided that Hibs are the club to showcase his talents. He is a top goalkeeper and a fine young man, and we look forward to seeing him at Easter Road. I’d like to thank Club Brugge for the smooth transition of Josef’s loan deal and wish them the very best in the coming season.”

Bursik could make his first appearance in Hibs colours on Saturday when they take on Edinburgh City in a friendly at Meadowbank, the first pre-season match since Gray was appointed the new Hibs boss.