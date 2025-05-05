Hibs transfer news: 28y/o January target remains on radar amid changes to striker options

French hitman was target in January and remains of interest

Hibs remain interested in French striker Migouel Alfarela after the 28-year-old revealed that the Easter Road club tried to sign him in January.

Alfarela is currently on loan at Greek Super League side Kallithea from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw after a deal was brokered during the last transfer window. Hibs were among a clutch of other clubs looking to bring the Frenchman in for the rest of the season, only for Kallithea to win the race.

Formerly of Annecy, Paris FC and Bastia, Alfarela has been in good form during his spell in Athens, netting five goals in 12 appearances. He is set to return to Legia Warsaw in the summer and speaking to Greek media, he lifted the lid on his options earlier in the campaign.

“I had several offers to go on loan in January,” Alfarela said. “Angers were interested, along with Hibs from Scotland and Universitatea Craiova from Romania. But I had already decided to join Kallithea.

“From the very beginning, I had a good feeling about the owners and that was decisive in my choice. I have really enjoyed my football here in Greece. I still have two years on my contract with Legia.

“My goal is to give my all for Kallithea and then come back stronger to Warsaw. The club has invested a lot in me and I will do everything to repay the trust.”

Hibs would need to pay fee

Legia Warsaw paid £800,000 to Bastia 12 months ago for Alfarela and would demand a substantial fee should he move on permanently in the summer window. The Scotsman has learned that the striker remains on Hibs’ radar as they plot a reconfiguration of their forward options in the close season.

Head coach David Gray currently has four out-and-out strikers at his disposal: Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie, Mykola Kuharevich and Dwight Gayle. However, only one of them - Bowie - is contracted for next season. Boyle’s deal expires next month, Kuharevich is on loan from Swansea City and veteran Gayle is planning to retire.

Boyle Hibs contract option

Hibs do hold the option to trigger a one-year extension to Boyle’s current contract, but with Kuharevich likely to move on and Gayle winding his own career down, Hibs need to address their striker department.

Dutch hitman Dylan Vente also has one more year on his contract, but following a successful loan spell at Zwolle back in his homeland, he has expressed a desire to leave permanently in the summer and is likely to be sold. A transfer could free up money to pay for a new striker.

French wide forward Elie Youan can also operate centrally, although he has only played 13 minutes of football this year due to a toe issue. He was close to joining Stoke City in the January transfer window and his future at Hibs is very uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract.

Hibs have three matches remaining in the Premiership this season and are three points clear in third place in a compelling battle with Aberdeen and Dundee United. Should Gray’s men hold on to their current position and Celtic defeat the Dons in the Scottish Cup final later this month, then they would be guaranteed at least Conference League main phase football for the 2025/26 campaign - which would enhance their credentials in terms of signing players.