Jimmy Thelin gives verdict on Jamie McGrath Aberdeen-Hibs transfer drama - 'behaved really well'

Dons boss stays sanguine on playmaker’s move to rivals Hibs

Jimmy Thelin believes Jamie McGrath’s decision to leave for Hibs next season is just part of football and revealed that the midfielder has “behaved really well” during contract discussions.

The Pittodrie club had been in talks with the 28-year-old midfielder about extending his deal beyond the end of this campaign. However, it was revealed earlier in the week that the Republic of Ireland international, sidelined by injury since January 12, has opted to join Hibs on a four-year contract until the summer of 2029.

The Pittodrie club confirmed that McGrath was happy to remain at the Granite City club, but in a statement claimed that “we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension”.

Dons boss Thelin, ahead of the home William Hill Premiership game against Dundee United on Sunday, said: “We have a good dialogue and there was a discussion about the contract and he was happy to stay, but we didn’t find a solution.

“He chose another thing for his future and we focus on our future. He has behaved really well and is a good player. Sometimes in this sport the contracts go out and people go in other directions.”

Aberdeen are in third place in the table, one point ahead of Jim Goodwin’s United side who sit fifth. Thelin’s side go into the game on the back of a 5-1 defeat at Celtic on Tuesday night but the Swedish boss believes his players can take encouragement from aspects of their performance against the league leaders.

He said: “I think every game is unique in one way, also how the opponents play. Against Celtic it was more of an open game. We lost 5-1 but there was actually some positive things also inside the game, how we approached the game, how we arrived to scoring chances and opportunities.

“We didn’t get the shot always but we were there in quite good spaces inside the box. Then of course we have the other end with how we defend. It also has to be better in some parts but they were more or less 100 per cent in the first half with the chances, and then it’s difficult to go out in the second half to challenge.

“But the last month, the last four or five games, I see signals that we are more stable, we are more clear. The players feel the competition inside the squad. They’re good friends but also they compete about the positions, and that puts up the intensity in the training sessions.