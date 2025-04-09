Hibs transfer news: David Gray to address future of £1m smiler at end of season

Striker has scored 14 goals while on loan this term

Hibs will address the long-term future of striker Dylan Vente after the Dutchman revealed last month that he wants to leave Easter Road at the end of the season.

Vente was signed for just under £1 million in the summer of 2023, but failed to settle in Edinburgh and was loaned to Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle for the 2024/25 campaign. The 25-year-old has shone back in his homeland, netting 14 goals in 28 games across all competitions.

Speaking at the end of March, Vente claimed that “a move this summer would be nice”. However, a transfer fee will be required to prise the former Roda JC hitman away from Easter Road as he has another year remaining on his contract. Zwolle do not have an option-to-buy in their loan agreement.

On-loan Hibs striker Dylan Vente is in good form for Zwolle. | SNS Group

Hibs are currently third in the Premiership, but are likely to undergo a summer overhaul in the forward areas. While Kieron Bowie is contracted for next season, Dwight Gayle and Martin Boyle are out of contract, while Mykola Kuharevich’s loan from Swansea expires at the end of the campaign.

It leaves head coach David Gray and sporting director Malky McKay a decision to make on Vente, whose stock in the Netherlands is high after his good form this season.

"I think that's something we'll probably address at the end of the season,” said Gray. "He's done fantastically well out on loan which is great to see. He's showing all the reasons why we brought him to the club, because he is a good player and everything that goes with that.

Dylan Vente is happy again

"It's nice to see him playing with a smile on his face and scoring goals, which is what he's really good at, so in terms of what that looks like at the end of the season I think he just needs to keep doing what he's doing. The loan has been good for him on that front and we'll sit down and talk about what we think the best thing is for everyone.