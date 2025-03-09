Hibs star opens up on his future and his dream scenario

Canadian open to staying at Easter Road as he eyes maiden cup final and World Cup

Junior Hoilett has played 544 games of club football, but not one of those is a cup final.

At the age of 34, and in a long and varied career, the experienced Hibs winger has never had the chance to go for a piece of silverware. The Canadian is aware that time is running out.

Hoilett won promotion to the English Premier League with Queens Park Rangers via the play-offs in 2014 and then finished runner-up in the Championship with Cardiff City four years later. But for such a technically gifted and intelligent player, it is surprising to learn that cup competitions have not been kind to him.

Junior Hoilett's contract at Hibs expires at the end of the season. | SNS Group

The nearest he has come to reaching a final was last season - his first in Scottish football. Hoilett was part of the Aberdeen team that faced Celtic in the Scottish Cup last four, only to lose on penalties at Hampden after a 3-3 draw. The wide man came on as a sub that day for Peter Leven’s team and changed the game, setting up two goals and scoring in the shootout. It was a cruel way to miss out on a shot at glory.

“Of course it's a disappointment because we didn't win the game, especially in penalties,” said Hoilett. “But it was a great experience, especially at Hampden. The atmosphere and to go out there and go toe-to-toe with Celtic was a good achievement.

“That would be the closest I've been. I got to the semi-finals in the League Cup with Blackburn against Aston Villa; we didn't get through there. That was early in my career, I was about 19.”

It is Celtic once again who stand in Hoilett’s way of silverware. Hibs head to Glasgow for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final in excellent form, unbeaten in their past 15 matches in all competitions. They will be backed by 7,000 supporters, spirits lifted by defeating the holders just two weeks ago in the Premiership. Some fancy Hibs to cause an upset. Others are acutely aware of how strong Celtic are at home. Only Bayern Munich have won there this term.

Hibs are one of the few Scottish teams to pose questions to Celtic on their own patch, though. Their last visit there in December was also their last defeat, a 3-0 reversal. But in the first half, Hibs created several gilt-edged chances, with Mykola Kuharevich missing two one-on-ones when the score was goalless. Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel was the man of the match.

“I saw the draw live,” said Hoilett. “Of course part of me is saying oh no, but the other part is if you want to win the cup you've got to go against the best. Why not? Now we're on a good momentum and full of confidence and a good run and the team is high on belief, so I think teams will fear us as well.

Junior Hoilett and Hibs recently defeated Celtic in the Premiership. | SNS Group

“The way we set up there at Celtic Park and the chances we created and how well we retained possession and created chances is something we've got to bring into this weekend's game. And remain positive and aggressive - and if we take our chances the result could change.”

Hoilett has not been a regular starter for Hibs of late, but head coach David Gray has used his experience off the bench. He recently scored at Dundee United and was a calming presence when introduced last weekend when the Hibees tried to protect a 2-1 lead against Hearts.

“For me, I try to help and give my knowledge to the game for not only the young players but also the older players that haven't been in these types of environments,” explained Hoilett. “Anything I can do to help to not only improve the players on the field but as well as off the field. Some of the players have been asking me for advice and I feel good to feed off my knowledge to help them.”

There is a chilled vibe to Hoilett. Nothing seems to faze him. That sort of attitude is beneficial when under pressure at both ends of the spectrum. His contract at Hibs expires at the end of the season and the Canadian is open to staying at Easter Road. “I'm enjoying my football here,” he said. “It's a great group and it's like a family here. I feel very comfortable here coming in, training day in and day out. I'd love to see what the future holds but right now I'm just focusing on the now and here and see what happens.”

Hoilett is spurred on by the ultimate carrot: representing his country at a home World Cup. Canada are one of three co-hosts in 2026 and while Hoilett will be 36 when that tournament comes around, it is a burning ambition for him to be involved. He remains an integral part of the senior set up at international level and understands that playing for a club such as Hibs can only benefit him.

“I feel good, I feel fit and still going out there and running with the young boys,” said Hoilett. “I have one eye on the World Cup in Canada next summer so I would like to remain fit and play at a high level to put myself in contention to make the squad.

Junior Hoilett has World Cup ambitions with Canada. | Getty Images

“To play for a national team and to play with a quality of players here at the club only benefits me and gives me not only ambition but motivation to keep going on. I'm enjoying my time here and we'll see what happens.

“It would be massive to play another World Cup, especially on home soil in Toronto in front of my family and friends back home would be a massive achievement and a dream.”