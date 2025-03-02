'Greatest song in football' - Hibs boss David Gray lifts lid on emotional post-derby win scenes
David Gray admits he will never get tired of hearing Sunshine On Leith after Hibs ensured the song merited a quick repeat airing at Easter Road in recognition of another statement result.
The club anthem is only played on special occasions and beating Hearts, like defeating Celtic last week, certainly counts as one of those. Gray is the first Hibs manager since Mixu Paatelainen in 2009 to win back-to-back league derbies.
It took a very special goal to secure victory. Defender Jack Iredale hit a glorious shot on the bounce midway through the second half after the teams traded two quick goals in the first ten minutes from Martin Boyle and Jorge Grant.
Easter Road coach Eddie May was escorted onto the pitch at the end by Gray and fellow coach Liam Craig as he continues his recovery from injury following a car crash on the way into training last month.
“I think he was reluctant to try and come on - typical Eddie fashion,” said Gray. “He didn't want anything to do with any limelight or anything like that. That was a special moment for everyone. I specifically said to the staff right at the end of the game that Sunshine on Leith out there is one of the greatest songs in football in my opinion. I know I'm biased, but I think it is when you hear it.
“I've been so fortunate to hear it a couple of times as a player and now as a coach and when you stand in the centre circle, it's even better. So to stand in the middle of the pitch and really feel it and feel that connection between the players, the staff and the supporters, that's why we do it. To get Eddie on the pitch at the end there, it was emotional as he's been through a lot. It was great to get him back amongst it today because he is a massive part of what we do.”
Gray praised Iredale, who picked the right time to score his first goal for the club with a sweetly struck 20-yard effort that went in off the far post. “It was a brilliant strike and it needed to be to beat a goalkeeper like Craig Gordon from that distance,” he said. “It was fully fitting to win a derby and a special moment for him - I am sure he'll have it as a screensaver and constantly on repeat because he certainly won't do that very often again.”
