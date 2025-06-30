Hibs land new chief executive from Leicester City - 'an exciting new era'
Dan Barnett is looking forward to an “exciting new era” at Hibernian after being appointed as the club’s new chief executive officer.
He will officially start at Easter Road on August 1 2025, joining from Leicester where he spent six years as commercial director. Barnett takes over from Ben Kensell, who departed Hibs in January after three and a half years at the club.
“It is a tremendous honour to be joining Hibernian as chief executive officer,” said Barnett. “This is a club steeped in a proud history, with an incredibly passionate fanbase, and with huge potential as we enter an exciting new era for the football club.
“From my first meeting with Ian Gordon, I have been excited about the vision for Hibernian and implementing a strategy to help us achieve our goals here. I am excited to start work in July, to work alongside my new colleagues, our supporters, and our partners, and to begin implementing our plan together as we strive to deliver a successful future for the football club.”
Chairman Ian Gordon said: “I am delighted to welcome Dan as the club’s new chief executive officer. The process of appointing our new CEO has been long and thorough, to ensure we hired the right person to lead the business side of the football club.
Barnett ‘has real business acumen’
“We wanted someone with real business acumen that could help propel this fantastic club forward, and Dan’s experience and expertise made him the outstanding candidate.
“Dan is an ambitious, forward-thinking leader with experience not only in football but sports organisations across the world. His commercial nous and track record of implementing successful strategies will greatly benefit a number of areas at Hibernian.
“Alongside this, he will be a great cultural fit at Easter Road and HTC, and will drive standards to ensure we are constantly improving. I look forward to seeing how he takes our vision for the club to the next level.”
Prior to joining Leicester, Barnett had roles at UEFA in Switzerland, two America’s Cup cycles in San Francisco, California and Bermuda as chief commercial officer and Olympic experience in the United States as chief marketing and commercial officer at US Ski and Snowboard in Park City, Utah – the Olympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.