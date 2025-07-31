Hibs heartbroken by sheer quality but European adventure not over as next opponent confirmed

Overhead kick winner stuns Easter Road as Midtjylland progress

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually, sheer quality shone through at Easter Road. Gallant Hibs took Midtjylland to extra time on a heady night in Leith before succumbing to some sumptuousness from South America.

After absorbing wave after wave of Danish pressure and taking their visitors to extra time, Hibs were undone by two incredible strikes from Chilean Dario Osorio on 94 minutes and then Brazilian Junior Brumado one minute from the end. It is to Hibs' credit that it required such moments to sink them, rallying when going behind to net through Rocky Bushiri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Hibs lost 2-1 on the night to Midtjylland in front of 19,536 fans, 3-2 on aggregate, and their Europa League aspirations are over. They drop into the third qualifying round of the Conference League and will face Serbian side Partizan Belgrade, who defeated Oleksandriya 4-0 to prevail 6-0 overall. The first leg is in the Balkans next week.

Midtjylland's Junior Brumado celebrates after scoring a last-minute extra-time overhead kick to seal a 3-2 aggregate win over Hibs in the Europa League second qualifying round second leg at Easter Road. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs emerge with credit for going toe-to-toe with a seasoned European outfit but ultimately they cannot have too many complaints about the outcome. For all the effort and determination, Midtjylland were a cut above.

The teams emerged to fireworks as a packed Easter Road got right behind their team. Head coach David Gray stuck with the same team that coped so admirably in the first leg over in Herning. Scotland defender Grant Hanley, who Hibs are in talks with over a potential move, was an interested spectator in the stands.

Blistering start

Hibs had the first chance on five minutes. After some patient build-up play, the ball was fired long and Chris Cadden fed Martin Boyle, only for his shot to be blocked for a corner. A minute later, Warren O'Hora headed straight at Jonas Lossl in the visiting goal. Just like in Denmark, Hibs wanted a fast start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie McGrath was next to have a pop on 13 minutes after some good hold-up play from Kieron Bowie, but his effort sailed over the bar. The Danes had grown into the game by this point and seemed reasonably unperturbed by the raucous atmosphere. Their main man in attack, Franculino, glanced a header over the bar in what was their first meaningful attack.

Hibs did have the ball in the net on 16 minutes when Bowie netted from close range after an excellent cross from Jordan Obita, but the offside flag was swiftly raised to cut celebrations short.

Hibs' Josh Campbell is dejected after the Europa League second qualifying round defeat to FC Midtjylland at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The game was already riveting. The two sides jabbed at each other. Osorio pounced on a slack pass from Jack Iredale, traded passes with Franculino and fired just over. It was a reminder of how dangerous the visitors could be - especially the Chilean.

They nearly broke the deadlock on 38 minutes. A poor clearance from Smith was seized upon and suddenly Valdemir Byskov was in on goal. The keeper redeemed himself with a smart stop, albeit it was a poor finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danes were now in the ascendancy and pressing for the opener before the break. Smith blocked a drilled cross-shot with his legs and then Osorio curled an effort just over. Hibs welcomed the interval. The tie remained on a knife-edge.

The action resumed with Midtjylland in the ascendancy. They had reason to rue the offside flag on 53 minutes when Franculino netted from a long ball. VAR intervened and Easter Road roared its approval.

Hibs were energised by the reprieve. Cadden roared up the right flank and Lossl saved smartly from his effort. It was his last moment as, on a booking, he was replaced by Josh Campbell, with Josh Mulligan moving to right wing-back. Hibs missed the Dundonian's presence in the middle as a result of the switch.

Midtjylland still looked most likely to break the deadlock. Victor Bak slalomed in from the left but slashed over on 66 minutes. Then Franculino burst through on goal once more, only to dawdle and allow O'Hora to recover and snuff out the danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs were now penned in. Midtjylland's quality was really showing in the last 20 minutes as they drove forward searching for a winner. Gray turned to his bench as Nicky Cadden and Elie Youan were brought on to freshen things up.

Midtjylland substitute Mikel Gorgoza sent a couple of shots towards goal and the hosts scrambled away a free-kick from the impressive Osorio. Then Iredale had to turn a fizzed cross away from close to his own goalline.

Extra-time breatkhrough

Hibs did find the net in stoppage time but Boyle was clearly offside. That was to be it for 90 minutes as extra time beckoned.

Could Hibs survive another half-hour of pressure? The answer was no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Midtjylland found the breakthrough. It took a moment of brilliance from the most impressive player on the pitch. On 96 minutes, Osorio picked up the ball 25 yards out and thumped a left-footed effort past the helpless Smith. Easter Road groaned.

Hibs' Rocky Bushiri celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Europa League second qualifying round second Leg match against FC Midtjylland at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Now Hibs had to be more proactive. Cadden had his own effort from distance not long after that was deflected wide of Lossl's post.

Hope was fading of finding a leveller but right on the stroke of half-time, Bushiri did it. Youan deserves great credit for getting to the byline and cutting the ball back for the big defender to fire home from close range. Easter Road exploded in joy.

The last 15 minutes were cagey. Junior Hoilett had Hibs' best chance on 117 minutes after a quick counter but sclaffed his effort when in a promising position. Then Midtjylland changed their keeper, presuming penalties, as Lossl was replaced by Elias Olafsson.

He wasn't needed.