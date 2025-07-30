What channel is Hibs v Midtjylland on? TV, live stream and team news plus next European ties for duo
Hibs are aiming to reach the Europa League third qualifying round when they take on Danish side Midtjylland at Easter Road.
The tie is finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg in Herning last week, when a second-half strike from Midtjylland playmaker Adan Simsir cancelled out an early opener from Jamie McGrath for the hosts at the MCH Arena.
A sold-out home crowd is expected for the match at Easter Road, with David Gray’s men eager to progress in UEFA’s second-tier competition.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Hibs v Midtjylland match details
The Europa League second qualifying round second leg match between Hibs and Midtjylland takes place on Thursday, July 31 at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Hibs v Midtjylland TV channel
The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.
Hibs v Midtjylland live stream
The match is available to watch via pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibs SolidSport channel.
Hibs v Midtjylland - what happens next?
The winner of the tie will progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League and will face Norwegian side Fredrikstad. The first leg on Thursday, August 7 would be away from home for either Hibs or Midtylland, with the return a week later on Thursday, August 14.
The loser will drop into the third qualifying round of the Conference League and are due to play either Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade. The first leg of that tie was played last week, with Partizan winning 2-0 away from home.
The first leg on Thursday, August 7 would be away from home for either Hibs or Midtylland, with the return a week later on Thursday, August 14.
Hibs v Midtjylland team news
Hibs are monitoring the fitness of Australian defender Lewis Miller, who suffered an ankle injury during a pre-season friendly against Rot-Weiss Essen earlier this month and missed the first leg. Captain Joe Newell is in the squad as he continues his recovery from groin surgery.
Midtjylland rested some of their players on Monday night as they thrashed Sonderjyske 6-2 in the Danish Super League.
The officiating team all come from Portugal. Gustavo Correia will be in charge of proceedings at Easter Road, while Andre Filipe Nogueira Dias and Fabio Diogo Oliveira Silva are the assistant referees. Carlos Andre Fernandes Macedo is the fourth official, Helder Filipe is the VAR and he will be assisted by André Narciso.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.