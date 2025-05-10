Hibs fire out clear message to players after Celtic defeat

Gray does not want squad to feel sorry for themselves ahead of defining week

Hibs head coach David Gray has told his players there is no time to feel sorry for themselves as they enter “the biggest week of their season” following a 3-1 defeat by Celtic.

Hibs were unable to extend their advantage in third place after going down at Parkhead to the champions. They are three points clear of Aberdeen, although the Dons could eat into that when they face Rangers on Sunday at Ibrox. With Hibs’ goal difference being 16 superior, though, Gray was quick to remind his players that finishing best of the rest remains in their hands ahead of facing St Mirren away on Wednesday and then Rangers at home on Sunday.

Martin Boyle put Hibs ahead at Celtic Park on 25 minutes but the concession of two cheap goals just before half time gave the hosts all the impetus and they never looked back. In particular, Gray lamented the manner of strikes by Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah, but refused to be too downbeat.

Hibs were defeated 3-1 by Celtic. | SNS Group

"I think the timing of the goals was key,” said Gray. “You know when you do get chances here you have to take them, which we did take, to find ourselves 1-0 up in the game. I thought the shape was good, the discipline was good within it. It was a big ask of the players though, because physically Celtic are always going to be good with the ball, and it was a lot of concentration and effort to get to that point. It wasn't as if my goalkeeper was having to make save after save, so up until that point, it was really positive.

“And then the goals we lose are poor goals, but also the timing of it as well. To be 1-0 up with five minutes to go before half-time, to then be 2-1 down before half-time, it was difficult for the players because then naturally you're going to get that bit of a body blow at that point. I think even the second one's frustrating because I think Boyle slips at a key moment as well. It could have went the other way if he gets his shot off, he slips at the key moment and then we get punished going the other way.

Hibs have no time to feel sorry for themselves

“There's absolutely no time to feel sorry for ourselves at all. I think there will always be lessons for every game we play, but it's still very much in our hands. I'm quick to remind the players that we've got two games to go regardless of what anybody else does, whether tomorrow or the coming games, if we do what we can do and go and get six points, we will finish third.

“You don't want to have to rely on anybody else, so that's the message to the players now and every single member of staff as well that we go into this week on Monday, the biggest week of our lives for everything we've done this season, for all the ups and downs and the adversity we've been through that's moulded this group and I think has made the group stronger because of that.

"We need to make sure that we give absolutely everything to make sure we finish it off as strongly as we can because it is well in our hands and it's a reflection on how good the group's been, but it's the final push now from every single member, whether it be a staff member, a player in this dressing room, whether you're disappointed because you've not played today or how well you've played today or not played well, no time to feel sorry for ourselves to make sure we get ready for Wednesday night.

Hibs head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

“It's another cup final and it's a game that will be a difficult one because it [St Mirren] is the one team in the league we've not managed to beat this season, so the players want to try and put that right as well. They're off the back of a positive result today [a 2-0 win over Dundee United], so it's everything to play for. All these games are so exciting to move forward.”

Gray paid tribute to former Hibs owner Sir Tom Farmer, who passed away on Friday at the age of 84. The businessman bought the club in 1990 to stave off the threat of going bust and presided over it for 29 years, winning the League Cup twice and the Scottish Cup famously in 2016.

"It’s really sad news,” said Gray. “He's not kept particularly well for a wee while now, but for everything he's done for the football club, saved the club at a time of need and it's a sad day for everyone involved in the football club and the thoughts of his family at this time.

Hibs icon hailed and special moment recalled

“My relationship with him personally, it wasn't as if I've seen him all the time, not at all, but I did have one real positive meeting with him and introduction with him which was straight after the cup final, for everything he's done for the football club.