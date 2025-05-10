Current manager pays respects to former owner

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray has hailed the club’s former owner Sir Tom Farmer after the announcement that the 84-year-old business tycoon had passed away.

Farmer saved Hibs from extinction and a potential merger with city rivals Hearts in 1990 when he bought the then ailing Easter Road side for £3 million. He went on to own Hibs for 29 years before selling on his stake to the Gordon family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally a reluctant owner of Hibs, he kept them away from financial ruin during a time of financial uncertainty for many Scottish clubs. They won the League Cup twice in 1991 and 2007 while he was at the helm, as well as the historic Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.

Hibs greatest day in 2016

Sir Tom Farmer, left, and then Hibs captain David Gray after the Scottish Cup triumph in 2016. | SNS Group

Farmer also oversaw the complete redevelopment of all four stands at Easter Road and constructed the club’s custom-built training facility at East Mains.

The news of Farmer’s death broke on the morning of Hibs’ Premiership match against Celtic and Gray, who was the captain of the Scottish Cup-winning team, spoke of his impact on affairs at Easter Road.

“It’s a very sad day for the football club and his family,” said Gray in an interview with BBC Sport ahead of the game at Celtic Park. “Everything he did for the football club... He saved the club at a trying time. The family are in the players' thoughts."