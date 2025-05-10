'He saved club': Hibs boss David Gray reacts to Sir Tom Farmer death

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 10th May 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Current manager pays respects to former owner

Hibs head coach David Gray has hailed the club’s former owner Sir Tom Farmer after the announcement that the 84-year-old business tycoon had passed away.

Farmer saved Hibs from extinction and a potential merger with city rivals Hearts in 1990 when he bought the then ailing Easter Road side for £3 million. He went on to own Hibs for 29 years before selling on his stake to the Gordon family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally a reluctant owner of Hibs, he kept them away from financial ruin during a time of financial uncertainty for many Scottish clubs. They won the League Cup twice in 1991 and 2007 while he was at the helm, as well as the historic Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.

Hibs greatest day in 2016

Sir Tom Farmer, left, and then Hibs captain David Gray after the Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.Sir Tom Farmer, left, and then Hibs captain David Gray after the Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.
Sir Tom Farmer, left, and then Hibs captain David Gray after the Scottish Cup triumph in 2016. | SNS Group

Farmer also oversaw the complete redevelopment of all four stands at Easter Road and constructed the club’s custom-built training facility at East Mains.

The news of Farmer’s death broke on the morning of Hibs’ Premiership match against Celtic and Gray, who was the captain of the Scottish Cup-winning team, spoke of his impact on affairs at Easter Road.

“It’s a very sad day for the football club and his family,” said Gray in an interview with BBC Sport ahead of the game at Celtic Park. “Everything he did for the football club... He saved the club at a trying time. The family are in the players' thoughts."

Hibs will wear black armbands against Celtic as a mark of respect to Farmer.

Related topics:Scottish Premiership
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice