Hibs extras: David Gray interest rises, board face two expensive calls, the class act is back
We pick out some talking points from Hibs’ 2-0 win away at Rangers - their first victory at Ibrox since 2018.
David Gray’s stock keeps rising
What a win this was for the burgeoning reputation of Hibs head coach David Gray. Remember, the 36-year-old is only in his first full season of football management, yet he exudes the status of an old pro.
His Hibs team are on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premiership and remain a point clear in third place. He has now presided over victories over Celtic, Rangers, Hearts twice and Aberdeen twice. Those are statement wins.
Gray was named manager of the month for a third time this season earlier this week. He will surely be nominated for manager of the year when the gong lists are unveiled.
All of this will not be going unnoticed by other clubs. Swansea were loosely linked with Gray earlier this year but if he can get the job done, and get Hibs into third place, his stock will be so high. A man who always stays grounded and handles himself impeccably, he deserves this moment in the sun.
Two big calls for Hibs
Martin Boyle took his tally to 16 for the season with his goal at Ibrox and at the other end of the pitch, Rocky Bushiri was immense in defence for Hibs. The Congolese centre-half has just got better and better as the season has gone on and it is hard to imagine this Hibs team without him - or indeed Boyle.
Problem is, they may not be here next season. Both are out of contract in the summer and are among the higher earners in the squad. Boyle returned on good money from his stint in Saudi Arabia and while there is an option to trigger a one-year extension, it may cost a pretty penny. Bushiri was wanted by Egyptian side Zamalek in the winter window and will be aware of the salaries on offer abroad.
Therefore, the Hibs board may have a big decision to make on the future of the duo - although if Jack Iredale had his way, both would likely be signed up pronto.
“We've got players all over the pitch that can cause chaos,” he said. “And Boyley's one of the best in the league, especially when he's in that form. So it gives everyone a lot of confidence when you've got someone that can create something for nothing almost. And thankfully, we've got a few of those outlets. “
On Bushiri, Iredale added: “ I've got a really good relationship with Rocky. And just like I was speaking about Boyley there, giving me confidence at the top end, I've got massive confidence playing alongside Rocky because I know that he can bail the whole team out with his with his physicality, his power, his presence, his energy. And I thought he was immense today again, like he has been for us since the turn of the season.”
Dylan Levitt’s class
It has always been a bit of a mystery to this particular correspondent that Dylan Levitt has not become one of the better midfielders in this league. I remember watching him tear it up on loan at Dundee United from Manchester United a few seasons ago and expected him to really kick on.
Not so long ago, Levitt was a Wales internationalist. Recently he couldn’t get into the Hibs side. But now he is regular starter and at 24 years old is finding his feet once more. His passing was excellent once again at Ibrox and has vision that not many possess. Long may his form continue.
