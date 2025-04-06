Hibs extras: David Gray interest rises, board face two expensive calls, the class act is back

Talking points from Hibs’ 2-0 win over Hibs at Ibrox

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We pick out some talking points from Hibs’ 2-0 win away at Rangers - their first victory at Ibrox since 2018.

David Gray’s stock keeps rising

What a win this was for the burgeoning reputation of Hibs head coach David Gray. Remember, the 36-year-old is only in his first full season of football management, yet he exudes the status of an old pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Hibs team are on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premiership and remain a point clear in third place. He has now presided over victories over Celtic, Rangers, Hearts twice and Aberdeen twice. Those are statement wins.

Gray was named manager of the month for a third time this season earlier this week. He will surely be nominated for manager of the year when the gong lists are unveiled.

Hibs head coach David Gray gives instructions against Rangers. | SNS Group

All of this will not be going unnoticed by other clubs. Swansea were loosely linked with Gray earlier this year but if he can get the job done, and get Hibs into third place, his stock will be so high. A man who always stays grounded and handles himself impeccably, he deserves this moment in the sun.

Two big calls for Hibs

Martin Boyle took his tally to 16 for the season with his goal at Ibrox and at the other end of the pitch, Rocky Bushiri was immense in defence for Hibs. The Congolese centre-half has just got better and better as the season has gone on and it is hard to imagine this Hibs team without him - or indeed Boyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Problem is, they may not be here next season. Both are out of contract in the summer and are among the higher earners in the squad. Boyle returned on good money from his stint in Saudi Arabia and while there is an option to trigger a one-year extension, it may cost a pretty penny. Bushiri was wanted by Egyptian side Zamalek in the winter window and will be aware of the salaries on offer abroad.

Therefore, the Hibs board may have a big decision to make on the future of the duo - although if Jack Iredale had his way, both would likely be signed up pronto.

Rocky Bushiri was immense for Hibs in defence. | SNS Group

“We've got players all over the pitch that can cause chaos,” he said. “And Boyley's one of the best in the league, especially when he's in that form. So it gives everyone a lot of confidence when you've got someone that can create something for nothing almost. And thankfully, we've got a few of those outlets. “

On Bushiri, Iredale added: “ I've got a really good relationship with Rocky. And just like I was speaking about Boyley there, giving me confidence at the top end, I've got massive confidence playing alongside Rocky because I know that he can bail the whole team out with his with his physicality, his power, his presence, his energy. And I thought he was immense today again, like he has been for us since the turn of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Levitt’s class

It has always been a bit of a mystery to this particular correspondent that Dylan Levitt has not become one of the better midfielders in this league. I remember watching him tear it up on loan at Dundee United from Manchester United a few seasons ago and expected him to really kick on.