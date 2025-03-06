Hibs boss focused on continuing great run of form at Easter Road

Hibs head coach David Gray has batted away speculation linking him with the vacant Swansea City manager’s job and says he is “fully committed” to the Easter Road club.

Gray emerged as a candidate for the Swansea position earlier this week after the Welsh outfit parted company with Luke Williams. The Swans currently sit 16th in the English Championship, ten points away from the drop zone and 11 points from the promotion play-off positions.

Gray was appointed as Hibs boss last summer, but found his position under scrutiny in November with the team sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership with one win to their name. However, since early December, the Hibees have embarked on a 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions and sit third in league. They are also in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup and face holders Celtic on Sunday.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Gray acknowledged the “funny” nature of football management and stressed that his full focus is on trying to give Hibs a successful end to the current campaign.

“I am ambitious, but I think it's just a funny game, isn't it?” said Gray when asked about his future. “You think back to this season on the whole and where we've been and the line of work we're in. Speculation, people speculating about am I going to stay in a job at the start of the season. How quickly things change when you put a good run together and then there's other people talking about your job in another way, in a positive way.

“So, listen, nothing changes from my point of view. I'm 100% focused on what I'm doing because I've got the hardest thing in the world to try and do at the weekend, which is to try and get a game plan to go to Celtic Park and win. That is all that's on my mind at the minute.

“I'm fully committed to what I'm doing here and I'm 100% behind what we're trying to do here moving forward.”

Asked if there may become a time when he might have to make a decision, the 36-year-old continued: “Well, we just need to keep winning games of football. That's all I'm interested in at the minute and then if something then comes, whenever that does come, if it does come, if it doesn't come, I've already demonstrated already this season how quickly it can turn the other way.

“So I think it is about all moving forward and keep improving because as I've said for a number of weeks now. Yes, we've improved, we're on a brilliant run, changing history in a real positive way.