Hibs edge closer to Grant Hanley deal after 'significant' piece of transfer business

Scotland internationalist could replace Miller after deal with Blackburn Rovers

Hibs are edging closer to the signing of Scotland centre-half Grant Hanley after confirming that fellow defender Lewis Miller has joined Blackburn Rovers for a “significant fee”.

Australian internationalist Miller was entering the final 12 months of his contract at Easter Road after an extension earlier this summer and was wanted by a clutch of English Championship sides. The Scotsman understands that Blackburn have paid in the region of £1 million for the 24-year-old, who can play as a right-back as well as a centre-half.

Miller’s departure leaves a void in the Hibs squad and discussions are ongoing with experienced centre-half Grant Hanley. The 33-year-old has been capped 62 times by Scotland and remains part of Steve Clarke’s current squad.

Lewis Miller has packed his bags and left Hibs for Blackburn Rovers. | SNS Group

Formerly of Blackburn, Newcastle, Norwich and Birmingham City, Hanley is now a free agent after being part of the Blues’ League One title-winning squad and attended Hibs’ 2-1 Europa League defeat by Midtjylland last week.

On Miller’s departure, Hibs head coach David Gray said: “I’d like to start by thanking Millsy for all his efforts during his time with us.

“Since making the move to Scotland, he’s been coachable, willing to learn, and has relentlessly worked on his game. He’s certainly seen the rewards for that both at club level and internationally. We know he can go a long way and wish him all the best in England with Blackburn.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We triggered Lewis Miller’s contract extension back in April, knowing there was a lot of interest in him from the UK and abroad. It’s been widely reported that we rejected bids for him earlier in the window and have worked hard to get a fee that reflects his true value.