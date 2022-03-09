Jason Cummings hits back over Dundee exit and 'completely untrue’ claims after Open Goal appearance

Cumming was shown the door by the Dens Park club after failing to receive permission to attend the Open Goal podcast event at the Hydro in December, where he appeared on stage dressed as the Joker in front of 15,000 people.

Dundee manager James McPake, who was himself sacked last month, claimed Cummings was "unfit to train" the next morning, and the former Hibs, Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker was dropped from the squad.

Cummings subsequently completed a move to Australia in January, signing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, and speaking for the first time since his transfer, he opened up on the events behind his Dundee exit.

Jason Cummings left Dundee in January to sign for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I’d probably hold my hands up, I didnae ask for permission to do that from the club … I went on and done my little cameo as the Joker and I came home straight after the show," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

But on the claims he was unable to train the next day, Cummings insisted: “It’s completely untrue.

“It was frustrating for me because I didnae really get the chance to have my say, and my side of the story was completely different. The manager wasnae really having me. He didnae want to play me for some reason. I was at training on time … and they just sent me home, said I was unfit to train, which was just a lie - even the players and people will back me up for that. They just made it into a big thing, like ‘Cummings is unfit, Cummings is this’, I just feel like so it made it easier for them to get rid of me, which has worked out perfectly for me."

Cummings, who has Australian citizenship through his mother, also revealed his aim is to follow in the footsteps of former Hibs team-mate Martin Boyle and represent the Socceroos at international level.

“He’s the one that set the pathway for me, getting into the Socceroos and doing well. Hopefully I can do that too,” he says.

Revealing he had spoke to Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen about his ambitions, he added: "Nothing really came of it. I feel like now I’ve got a better opportunity out here, we’re in the same timezone for a start so [Arnold] can see me play over here, what I’m all about.”