Jason Cummings sent home from Dundee training after Open Goal appearance

Jason Cummings has been sent home by Dundee for a breach of club discipline. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The striker was spotted at the Open Goal event at the Hydro on Thursday night, hosted by ex-Celtic midfielder Simon Ferry, where he appeared on stage dressed as the Joker prompting a number of social media posts.

According to reports, Cummings did not have permission from Dundee boss James McPake to attend the event and, after reporting for training on Friday morning, he was asked to leave due to being in breach of club discipline.

Thousands attended the live version of the popular podcast with former Hearts striker Kevin Kyle and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew also appearing on stage, along with Graeme Souness and Paolo Di Canio.

Dundee will now be without former Hibs and Rangers striker Cummings when they face Hearts at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dark Blues, who sit just two points off the bottom of the table, are already missing several players through injury and suspension and are also awaiting the result of a PCR test after a squad member was identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case.