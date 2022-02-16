Dundee sack James McPake as manager and seek 'experienced boss'

McPake became the latest managerial casualty at 3pm on Wednesday when a statement announced a change in the Kilmac Stadium dugout which would also ‘preserve his legacy’ with the Dark Blues.

The club, who host Rangers in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup next month and are on the back of consecutive wins, say they will now seek an experienced boss to see them through to the end of the season.

McPake restored top flight football to Dens Park this season via last year's play-off success against Kilmarnock – a feat that was dedicated to him within his dismissal statement which read: “It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason, the decision to release him was not arrived at easily. However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

Dundee manager James McPake led his side to wins over Hearts and Peterhead before his departure from the Dark Blues. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments. He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”

McPake, capped once at international level by Northern Ireland also had spells playing for Livingston, Coventry City and Hibs. He joined Dundee as a player in May 2014 fulfilling various roles, including club captain, Under 18s manager, caretaker manager and then replaced Jim McIntyre as first-team boss in 2019, winning the Championship Manager of the Year award in 2021.