Desperate to force his way back into first team action as quickly as possible, Hibs winger Martin Boyle hasn’t been able to enjoy much of a summer break but he says it will be worthwhile if he can earn his place in Lee Johnson’s line-up for the start of the European campaign.

A bundle of perpetual energy, biding his time has not been easy for the 30-year-old, who scored four goals in his first 11 appearances of last term but was sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

It saw him sit out the World Cup, as the Socceroos made it through the group stages and into a last 16 head-to-head with eventual winners Argentina without his on-field contribution. It also left him spectating as Hibs battled to book European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite what he says was a complicated rehabilitation, the fans’ favorite is now closing in on a comeback after spending the close season working hard to regain full fitness.

Martin Boyle says he is nearing a first team return for Hibs as he targets the side's opening Europa Conference League qualifying tie. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“I’ve not had much of a break as I've been in [at the training centre] all summer,” said the attacking asset. “The rest of the lads had three weeks off but I came in throughout the summer to get myself prepared and get a head start so I am feeling good. I’m back in training and I’m trying not to get carried away but it feels good.

“Maybe I will get a couple of days off here and there but, to be honest, I am so eager to get back. This is what I really want to do, and things are moving in the right direction.

“We are kinda tapering it a bit. The lads are just getting back into the swing of things now so I'm just building things up, getting a bit stronger and participating in training in the hope I can participate in the games that are coming up.”

There will be friendlies - at the upcoming Spanish training camp and then back home -but the first match of consequence is the first leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier against either Vikingur of the Faroe Islands or Inter Club D'Escaldes of Andorra on July 27. The second leg follows a week later.

And those European games have always been the carrot for Boyle, who was part of the Hibs team that eased its way past another Andorran side, Santa Coloma, before hitting a roadblock in Croatia, where they lost out to Rijeka, at the start of the 2021/22 season.

“To be honest, it’s hard to set targets and get too excited when the physio team is on your back but I need to keep working hard and get myself up to full fitness and full strength. Hopefully, I can play some part in the pre-season games and then, hopefully, show that I’m ready for Europe.”

But harnessing his natural enthusiasm is tough, especially when, after such a lengthy wait, he is so close to reaching his target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m quite a high powered guy and I get excited when I've been out on the pitch. Obviously, when you get the buzz back, it’s hard not to try to get more involved but I am still doing bits and pieces on the side and I have to be a little bit patient.

Having been in this position before, Boyle knows what to do.

“In terms of understanding things, I'm a wee bit older and I can take all that on board. I came back stronger after my last surgeries so I kinda know what to expect. They are different operations and this one was a little bit more complicated and it needed a bit more time. But I am working as hard as I can to get back and the gaffer knows how near I am and he has told me to stay patient and keep working hard.”

With wife Rachael, also on the club’s injury list, they are juggling two sets of rehab with raising two young daughters.

“Sophia, [who was born in Sept 2022] has started crawling so, yeah, bring on the triple sessions,” he laughs.

“It has not been ideal. It was a case of one in, one out, in the surgery process but we make it work. It has not been easy but the girls keep us smiling every day as they always have. That is the main thing at the end of the day. If you lose a game or are unhappy then you can go home and forget it because you have them to cheer you up.”And, seeing how well Kevin Nisbet has rebounded from a similar injury has also lifted spirits and given him someone to talk to, even if the Scotland striker has swapped Hibs for Millwall and the English Championship.

“Nizzy deserved his move and he’s done well coming back from the same operation I had and that has given me a little bit of inspiration. I know exactly what to do but if I have any issues then I know I can pick up the phone and speak to him to see what he did.

“He is a fantastic player, he scores goals and he is in the national team. I'm sure he will do well down there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle is just as positive about Hibs’ potential for the new season, though.

“Absolutely and we have made a few signings already, which is good for the club. We are sad to see some players go but I think it can be a really good season.

“Obviously, Hibs are a massive club and we need to be up there competing. Last season I think we were a bit inconsistent but it is good to get new boys in for the start of pre-season. That will help us all gel and if it all comes together then we can have a strong campaign.”

A message from the Editor