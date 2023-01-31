Hibs weigh up second Jonny Williams bid after five-figure offer rejected by Swindon Town

The Easter Road outfit lodged the offer to the SkyBet League Two side on Monday night but The Robins have turned it down.
Williams, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future is up in the air. Capped 33 times for Wales, the player also has admirers in England as well as Hibs, who are now mulling over whether to return with an improved offer.
Whether a deal can be done before transfer deadline – which falls at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland – remains to be seen.
Currently fifth in the cinch Premiership, the Easter Road outfit are keen to recruit before this transfer window closes as they look to have a successful second half of the season. Williams, a regular for his current club, has scored in each of his past two matches for the promotion hopefuls.
Hibs raided Swindon last summer for their forward Harry McKirdy, who moved on deadline day.
Speaking on his contract situation last week, Matthews said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I understand my contract is up in the summer, but I’ve enjoyed my time here and I want to stay. If we can get something sorted, amazing, if not then who knows? But I’ve felt really at home here. The fans have given me a great reception from the day I walked in. It’s been a great time in my career, and I’d like to stay. Hopefully, something can get sorted. I’d love to get promoted with the club and stay, but if not then I’ve really enjoyed my time here. But if the offer is there and all parties are happy, I’d love to extend my stay.”
Williams was an unused substitute for Wales in all of the World Cup matches in Qatar and would offer a creative presence in the Hibs midfield. The Easter Road club are looking for another centre-half despite signing CJ Egan-Riley on Monday on loan from Burnley. They are also fending off interest in their main striker Kevin Nisbet, who has been subject of a bid from Wigan after his move to Millwall fell through last week.