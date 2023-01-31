Hibs weigh up second Jonny Williams bid after five-figure offer rejected by Swindon Town

Swindon Town have rejected a five-figure bid from Hibs for their Welsh midfielder Jonny Williams.

The Easter Road outfit lodged the offer to the SkyBet League Two side on Monday night but The Robins have turned it down.

Williams, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future is up in the air. Capped 33 times for Wales, the player also has admirers in England as well as Hibs, who are now mulling over whether to return with an improved offer.

Whether a deal can be done before transfer deadline – which falls at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland – remains to be seen.

Swindon Town have rejected an opening offer from Hibs for midfielder Jonny Williams. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Currently fifth in the cinch Premiership, the Easter Road outfit are keen to recruit before this transfer window closes as they look to have a successful second half of the season. Williams, a regular for his current club, has scored in each of his past two matches for the promotion hopefuls.

Hibs raided Swindon last summer for their forward Harry McKirdy, who moved on deadline day.

Speaking on his contract situation last week, Matthews said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I understand my contract is up in the summer, but I’ve enjoyed my time here and I want to stay. If we can get something sorted, amazing, if not then who knows? But I’ve felt really at home here. The fans have given me a great reception from the day I walked in. It’s been a great time in my career, and I’d like to stay. Hopefully, something can get sorted. I’d love to get promoted with the club and stay, but if not then I’ve really enjoyed my time here. But if the offer is there and all parties are happy, I’d love to extend my stay.”