Hibs transfers: New defender, Harry McKirdy, one player could leave - deadline day at Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager Lee Johnson hopes to bring in a defender before the transfer window slams shut.

The club’s priority position in centre-half following an injury to Rocky Bushiri that is likely to rule him out until December. They only have Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, youngster Kyle McClelland and veteran Darren McGregor to call upon at present.

Hibs are now able to pursue options after striker Christian Doidge moved to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan yesterday. The Welsh striker agreed a new contract last season on enhanced terms and while he started Hibs’ previous match at St Mirren, he is not viewed as a regular first-team player and his salary can be used elsewhere to strengthen the squad.

However, Hibs have been linked with a clutch of forwards this week. Swindon Town’s Harry McKirdy has been on the Edinburgh outfit’s radar for some time but whether they make a move remains to be seen. QPR’s Macauley Bonne and Burton Albion’s Lewis Moult have also been mentioned as possible targets.

Regardless of what happens today, Hibs have been busy in this summer’s window. They signed last season’s loanee Bushiri on a permanent deal, while goalkeepers David Marshall and Ryan Schofield, defenders Marijan Cabraja, Lewis Miller, and McClelland, midfielder Nohan Kenneh and forwards Momodou Bojang, Aiden McGeady, Jair Tavares and Elie Youan have come in. The stand-out arrival, though, is Martin Boyle, brought back to Hibs after a short spell in Saudi Arabia.