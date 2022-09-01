Hibs transfers: New defender, Harry McKirdy, one player could leave - deadline day at Easter Road
Hibs are expected to be active on transfer deadline day, with Lee Johnson still looking to enhance his squad.
The club’s priority position in centre-half following an injury to Rocky Bushiri that is likely to rule him out until December. They only have Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, youngster Kyle McClelland and veteran Darren McGregor to call upon at present.
Hibs are now able to pursue options after striker Christian Doidge moved to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan yesterday. The Welsh striker agreed a new contract last season on enhanced terms and while he started Hibs’ previous match at St Mirren, he is not viewed as a regular first-team player and his salary can be used elsewhere to strengthen the squad.
However, Hibs have been linked with a clutch of forwards this week. Swindon Town’s Harry McKirdy has been on the Edinburgh outfit’s radar for some time but whether they make a move remains to be seen. QPR’s Macauley Bonne and Burton Albion’s Lewis Moult have also been mentioned as possible targets.
Regardless of what happens today, Hibs have been busy in this summer’s window. They signed last season’s loanee Bushiri on a permanent deal, while goalkeepers David Marshall and Ryan Schofield, defenders Marijan Cabraja, Lewis Miller, and McClelland, midfielder Nohan Kenneh and forwards Momodou Bojang, Aiden McGeady, Jair Tavares and Elie Youan have come in. The stand-out arrival, though, is Martin Boyle, brought back to Hibs after a short spell in Saudi Arabia.
In terms of who might leave, there is the potential for midfielder Dylan Tait to go out on loan. The ex-Raith Rovers player is currently out of the first-team picture.