Christian Doidge departs Hibs for loan move to Premiership rivals
Hibs striker Christian Doidge has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season – but he won’t face his parent club when the sides meet this weekend.
The 30-year-old Welshman has become a bit-part player under Lee Johnson this season and his departure frees up funds for the Hibs boss to make at least one new signing before the closure of the transfer window on Thursday, with a defender high on the priority list.
Doidge has made 118 appearances for the Easter Road since since joining from Forest Green Rovers in 2019, scoring 37 goals, including a hat-trick against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup on the opening day of the season last month.
However, he has since fallen down the pecking order, starting just one Premiership fixture thus far, last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by St Mirren, and will now join up with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock, who currently sit ninth in the cinch Premiership table – one place and one point behind Hibs.
Most Popular
Doidge will have to wait to make his debut for the Ayrshire club though as Hibs have confirmed the forward will be ineligible to face them when Killie travel to Easter Road for the latest round of Premiership fixtures on Saturday.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.