Christian Doidge departs Hibs for loan move to Premiership rivals

The 30-year-old Welshman has become a bit-part player under Lee Johnson this season and his departure frees up funds for the Hibs boss to make at least one new signing before the closure of the transfer window on Thursday, with a defender high on the priority list.

Doidge has made 118 appearances for the Easter Road since since joining from Forest Green Rovers in 2019, scoring 37 goals, including a hat-trick against Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup on the opening day of the season last month.

However, he has since fallen down the pecking order, starting just one Premiership fixture thus far, last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by St Mirren, and will now join up with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock, who currently sit ninth in the cinch Premiership table – one place and one point behind Hibs.

Hibs striker Christian Doidge has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)