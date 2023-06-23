Hibs have made another addition to their ranks by signing “brave and confident” goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott from Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old Ghanian, who started his career at Bristol City, where he worked with Hibs boss Lee Johnson, has signed a three-year contract with the Leith side and will compete with David Marshall for the starting spot, with another keeper still expected to join the ranks.

An international player, he missed out on the World Cup due to injury but has just returned from the June Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures, and joined up with goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden and the rest of the squad on Thursday for the beginning of pre-season training.

A product of the Bristol City academy, Wollacott has spent the majority of his career competing in the third and fourth tiers of English football. Between 2015 and 2021 he had a succession of loan deals but made the permanent switch to Swindon in 2021, where he made almost 40 appearances before being snapped up by Charlton a year later.

Jojo Wollacott has signed for Hibs after a spell with Charlton Athletic. Picture: Alan Rennie

Capped 11 times for his country, he made 20 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season, and Johnson believes he will develop further in the Scottish Premiership.

“We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club and I’m looking forward to working with him again,” he said. “He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.