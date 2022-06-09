Hibs deny Aberdeen to sign Jason Cummings' team-mate, but arrival may spell end for Paul McGinn

On the same day that city rivals Hearts announced the acquisition of centre-half Kye Rowles, from Central Coast Mariners, Hibs have unveiled the signing of his former team-mate at the New South Wales club, Lewis Miller.

The 21-year-old right-back, who can also operate on the left, will join the Leith side on July 1 on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance and visa approval. The club also has the option to extend that by a further season.

It is understood that the youngster, who is currently on Asian Cup duty with the national U-23 side, having debuted at that age level in October 2021, had agreed a pre-contract with another club. That forced Hibs to pay out a small amount of compensation. Even then, the Easter Road club apparently had to stave off late interest from Aberdeen to get their man.

Although still relatively young, Miller has played over 50 A-League matches after graduating from the Mariners’ academy, and is expected to come straight into Lee Johnson’s first team plans as the new Hibs manager attempts to quickly make up lost ground on the teams who finished above them last term.

“Lewis is a real competitor in his game style and is blessed with the physical and technical attributes to seamlessly fit into the way we work,” explained Johnson.

“We have secured his services amidst fierce competition from interested parties in Scotland and across the globe.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Hibs shirt.”

Lewis Miller of the Mariners is heading to Hibs. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Head of Recruitment, Ian Gordon, added: “This highlights our strategy of securing young, exciting talent from around the world and how we’re expanding our scouting network globally.”

It could spell the end for Paul McGinn’s Hibs’ career, though.

Only recently it was announced that the 31 year-old defender, who made 34 appearances last term, had triggered a contract extension that tied him to the club for another year.

But since that announcement it is understood that the new Hibs gaffer has made it clear that the former St Mirren player is not an integral part of his plans for the upcoming season.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Lewis Miller of the Mariners celebrates with a former Hibs striker, Jason Cummings. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Having watched footage from last season and taken the final few fixtures of the campaign, Johnson has made it clear that he is willing to entertain offers for one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Keen to bring in his own players and stamp his own style of high-tempo, forward-facing play on proceedings, he has made it clear that McGinn, who was signed by Jack Ross in January 2020 and went on to produce the kind of performances that earned him Scotland recognition, cannot be guaranteed the quantity of first-team football the player still desires.

It signals a ruthless desire on the part of Johnson, who has already overseen the off-loading of several players whose contracts or loan spells were up.

He has signed up recently-retired Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall and Gambian striker Momodou Bojang. While there are, according to insiders, other irons in the fire.