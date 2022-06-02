Hibs pay special tribute to Scott Allan as midfielder among six to depart Easter Road

The midfielder is one of the half-dozen primed for departure and Hibs relayed a particular message to the 30-year-old at the end of his third spell.

Allan has cut a peripheral figure at the club in recent seasons, with off-field health issues curtailing his involvement. Also leaving will be midfield duo Drey Wright and Alex Gogic, defender Sean Mackie, winger Jamie Murphy, plus youngster Innes Murray. All bar Wright spent time away from the club on loan last term and each received thanks for their efforts in the capital however the club reserved special mention for ex-Celtic, Dundee United and Portsmouth midfielder Allan.

"Hibernian FC would like to thank Scott Allan for his service to the club over the years,” the statement read.

"The creative midfielder will depart at the end of the month following the expiry of his contract.

"A popular figure in the dressing room and a fans' favourite at Easter Road, Scott had several memorable moments during his time in the Capital.

"The 30 year-old spent three separate spells with the Hibees since 2014, contributing 17 goals and 39 assists in 129 games.

"Unfortunately, injury and illness affected his last two seasons at the club as he struggled to put together a consistent run of appearances in the team.

Scott Allan (L) and Drey Wright head Hibs' departures. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"Everyone at the club would like to wish him the best of luck for the future and thank him for all his efforts and contributions over the years.”

Loan trio Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott all return to their parent clubs too – with Scott aiming to impress new Hull City boss Shota Arveladze in pre-season, although Derby County and Sunderland have been linked with the forward who has also been touted for a return to Easter Road next term.

Though nine are leaving, Johnson has already begun his recruitment drive with David Marshall arriving from Queens Park Rangers to challenge Matt Macey for the goalkeeper position and defensive midfielder Nohan Kenneh joining from Leeds.