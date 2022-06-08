Momodou Bojang: Hibs land Gambian striker nicknamed Major - with further signings expected and Emmanuel Longelo update

Hibs have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Momodou Bojang.

The pacey forward – who can operate centrally or on either wing – has an eye for goal, played in the Portuguese Under-23 league last year. It is understood that his performances there attracted wider recognition and the attention of one of Hibs manager Lee Johnson’s contacts, who recommended the youngster to the Easter Road boss. Hibs have an option to buy next summer if he impresses.

The youngster began his career at local club Brikama United, where he was given the nickname Major, before switching to Senegalese side Casa Sports on loan. He returned to Gambia with Rainbow FC but after he impressed at the U-20 AFCON in Mauritania, he was traded to Famalicao U-23 in 2021.

An ambitious player, who was also being tracked by clubs in Turkey and Germany at that time, he described the move as a stepping stone to one of the bigger European leagues.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Lee Johnson is unveilled as the new Hibs manager during a Hibernian Press Conference at Easter Road, on May 19, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Portugal will help me get exposure, that’s why I chose Portugal. lt is not the dreamland,” he said.

Bojang is expected to address the paucity of speed in the frontline following last season’s departure of Martin Boyle and more new signings are expected to follow in the next 24 hours and beyond as Johnson readies himself to welcome the squad back for pre-season on June 18.