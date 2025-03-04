Ex-Hibs boss 'lined up' to replace ex-Arsenal man at struggling European outfit
Former Hibs head coach Lee Johnson is set to be offered a route back into football management after being ‘lined up’ for a top job at one of the City Football Group’s (CFG) network of European clubs, according to reports.
The 43-year-old has been out of management for 15 months after being sacked by Fleetwood Town in December 2023. Johnson joined the struggling EFL outfit after an unsuccessful spell at Hibs saw him sacked after just 15 months into his tenure, where he was dismissed after with three successive defeats left the Easter Road club rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
He moved to the struggling EFL outfit just one month after being relieved of his duties in Edinburgh, but was dismissed just 22 games into his tenure with the Cod Army having been unable to navigate away from the EFL League One relegation spots under his stewardship.
Despite his recent struggles with Hibs and Fleetwood though, he was awarded with a short-term contract with CFG in the summer, where he was tasked with preparing Manchester City’s fringe and development players ahead of the current English Premier League season. He has also spent time working with Danish Superliga club FC Copenhagen in recent months.
The ex-Sunderland head coach is said to have looked after a range of top stars from across the ownership group, with players in flown into Manchester in order to take part in Johnson's sessions during the summer. Johnson described working with City boss Pep Guardiola and his players as "a brilliant experience."
However, it appears his time working with Manchester City's development players has also impressed those within the CFG company, after it was revealed he was being lined up to take over the vacant managerial role at struggling Belgian second-division club Lommel SK.
The club are currently 13th in the Challenger Pro League having won just five of their 22 league games this term. Ex-Arsenal and England centre-back Steve Bould departed his managerial role at Lommel in January due to personal reasons, with assistant manager Ryan Garry placed in interim charge at the Soevereinstadion following his departure.
The Belgian second tier club are one of several European outfits owned by CFG, with the company purchasing several teams all under the same ownership in recent years to allow for strategic sharing of resources and talent development across different leagues and continents.
