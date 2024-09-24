The ex-Hibs defender is expected to return this evening in the Carabao Cup.

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous will look to begin his path to redemption tonight as he returns to Watford’s starting XI for a daunting clash against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

A key figure in Scotland’s qualification for the European Championships, the last few months have proved difficult for the centre-back. Struggling for game time at club level, Porteous has also lost his place in Steve Clarke’s starting XI following his unceremonious red card in Scotland’s 5-1 Euro 2024 loss to Germany in the tournament opener.

The 25-year-old admitted the fallout from the sending off was “probably the hardest thing I've had to go through personally,” adding: “When you are away at the Euros, then you cannot really think too much about yourself, you still have a pretty big job to do for the team, you can't be sulking or feeling sorry for yourself, you have to help the boys. I thought I did that to the best I could, but when you leave the camp, that is when it hits you.”

Watford's Ryan Porteous.

However, the ex-Hibs defender gained some valuable minutes at the weekend, playing 80 minutes of Watford’s 4-1 defeat to Norwich City after coming on early when Chilean international Francisco Sierralta was taken off with an injury, and the 25-year-old is expected to begin this evening’s game against the Cityzens with head coach Tom Cleverley facing an injury crisis in defence.

The Scotland international’s task couldn’t be any harder though, with Porteous potentially coming up against free-scoring Erling Haaland. The striker notched the opening goal in Manchester City’s pulsating 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal at the weekend to take his tally to an astonishing 100 goals in 105 games for the Etihad outfit.

Porteous will be hoping he can upstage the City icon for the second time in 18-months though, with the centre-back part of the Scotland team that famously toppled Norway in the final minutes of their Euro 2024 qualifier, securing a 2-1 win in Oslo last year thanks to goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.. While the EPL hitman could be rested for the game, Watford boss Cleverley has called on Porteous and his team-mates to ‘up their levels.’