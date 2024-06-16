McGregor says he and his fellow senior pros will rally around defender following red card

Callum McGregor has stressed the importance of looking after Ryan Porteous in the aftermath of the two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan that saw things go from bad to worse in Scotland's comprehensive defeat to Germany on Friday night.

Porteous was sent off, Kai Havertz subsequently scored Germany’s third from the penalty spot and the hosts went on to record the largest opening day victory in European Championships history with a 5-1 win.

McGregor defended Porteous’ integrity, describing the tackle on Ilkay Gundogan as an “honest” one. He maintained the Watford defender would never intentionally hurt anyone.

Several German media outlets described the lunge as a “horror tackle” while noting that Gundogan was lucky to survive serious injury.

Porteous trained on Saturday but is suspended from Scotland’s clash against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday as Steve Clarke’s side seek to revive their hopes of reaching the second stage of a major tournament for the first time.

McGregor stressed that none of his teammates were affixing any blame on the former Hibs defender for the misjudgement on the stroke of half time in Munich. Scotland battled with ten men in the second half but conceded two further goals.

“It is a team sport and we feel it together and people can make mistakes,” said the Celtic skipper. “We are all human beings and everyone can make mistakes in every walk of life.

“It is an honest tackle, probably a bit too heavy for the Uefa guys and then ultimately we are down to ten men and it is a difficult night. For sure none of the players will be labelling anything at him. It is an honest tackle and we have to make sure he is okay as well. It is difficult as human beings when you have disappointment in your life, you have to try and get over that. I am sure the players will look after him.”

McGregor is conscious that the responsibility is on senior players such as himself to gauge the situation and act accordingly, with Porteous having come in for heavy criticism from pundits and fans alike.