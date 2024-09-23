The 27-year-old continues to catch the eye with his new club

Scotland internationalist Scott McTominay impressed on his first start for Napoli at the weekend, helping his new team record a 0-0 draw away at Juventus.

The 27-year-old midfielder made his debut two Sundays ago for Gli Azzurri, but the £25.7 million signing from Manchester United was handed a start against Juve and he played the full 90 minutes in a hard-fought draw for the Naples side.

McTominay played in three-man midfield and won plaudits for his industrious display, dominating the battle against Teun Koopmeiners. He has already earned the approval of many Napoli fans, who want him to become a permanent fixture in Antonio Conte’s side.

McTominay also caught the eye of the Italian media. Corriere dello Sport called the 54-times capped Scotland man “a dominant all-rounder with physique, technique, and personality”, while Repubblica labelled him “a luxury for Serie A”. Gazzetta said Napoli would “hardly be able to do without the former United player” and Calcio Mercato state Napoli fans “have found a new idol”.

McTominay’s work-rate, engine and physicality has given Conte’s team more strength. They have only lost once this season and are a point behind Serie A leaders Torino, who have Che Adams in their ranks, in second place.