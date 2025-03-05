Hibs manager David Gray named as contender for English Championship vacancy

Impressive form

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager David Gray has reportedly emerged as a contender for an English Championship vacancy.

The former club captain has overseen a dramatic upturn in fortunes at Easter Road after surviving a tough start to his first season as permanent manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray was close to the sack in November as Hibs sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just one win in 14 matches when Rocky Bushiri's last-gasp equaliser salvaged a 3-3 draw at home against Aberdeen in what proved to be a turning point.

Hibs have only lost once in the 17 matches since, away to Celtic in December, and have gone 15 matches unbeaten - a run which included home and away derby wins over Hearts and a 2-1 victory over Celtic.

The incredible turnaround has taken Hibs up to third in the table, and has not gone unnoticed south of the border with reports in England claiming that Gray is being eyed by Swansea City as a possible replacement for Luke Williams.

Hibs manager David Gray is reportedly on the radar of Swansea City. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Swans are currently being led by interim manager Alan Sheehan after parting company with Williams last month due to a poor run of form which left them languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray has been a part of the Hibs coaching staff since 2021 after taking the decision to retire from playing early due to injury. He served as both assistant and caretaker manager prior to taking on the full-time manager's job last summer.

The 36-year-old has spent the past 11 years at Easter Road and is regarded as a club legend for his winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final at Hampden which ended Hibs’ 114-year wait for the trophy.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Swansea have placed the Hibs manager on their radar with his impressive Easter Road revival leading them to believe that he would fit the mould of the young up-and-coming coach that they tend to look for when appointing a new boss.