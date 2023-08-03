Hibs manager Lee Johnson addresses the media ahead of his team's clash with Inter Club d'Escaldes at Easter Road on Thursday.

In the emotional aftermath of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat to Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier, those who had spent money to travel to the Pyrenees to see the capital team vented their fury. The verbal abuse was caught on camera and posted on social media, as was manager Lee Johnson’s “calm down” gesture.

That earned him further condemnation by critics, who felt he should have shown more contrition but, explaining his actions, the Hibs boss said it was never about trying to belittle the fans’ anger. It was simply a reaction to a coupe of individuals who, he felt, overstepped the mark, in terms of how personal some of their shouts had been.

“It wasn’t to the masses, it was to one or two individuals,” explained Johnson ahead of tonight’s second leg at Easter Road. “I didn’t know if there were cameras on me or not on me, I was just acting as I felt fit at that particular time. I wasn’t putting on a show, didn’t know it was going to go viral or not. You’re just in the moment and if you or anybody else had been there, you might have felt the same way or maybe you wouldn’t have felt the same way, but there’s examples where you don’t interact with the crowd, you put your head down and walk in, and that’s seen as disrespectful. You almost can’t win in scenarios like that.”

Some Hibs fans were furious with the team's performance in Andorra.

As always, context is important. The immediate reaction was undoubtedly visceral, but some of the emotion has given way to more rational analysis in the days since. Only halfway through the tie, while it was far from pretty, that first leg need not be definitive, depending on what happens this evening. While the Andorrans were adept at moulding their play to the conditions and the dimensions of their municipal pitch, the bigger, slicker Leith stage should be more of an advantage to the Scottish side and, as Johnson says, he has more options in terms of team selection, with Martin Boyle and Jordan Obita available, Joe Newell likely to start and another week of training under Dylan Levitt’s belt. Will Fish is also back and ready to help steady the defence.

Declaring himself excited and confident in such circumstances, the Hibs boss is hoping that the fans who turn up – tickets have been slow to sell – leave the negativity at the turnstiles as Hibs attempt to build on the momentum generated by the last-gasp Newell goal in Andorra, which means they trail their guests by one goal rather than two as they head into the second leg. The pressure is undoubtedly on but Hibs and Johnson have weathered such moments already but the Englishman recognises that while there are downsides to such an invested support, and the lows are so low, if the team can turn things around, the highs are even more enjoyable because of that passion.

“I feel I’ve built a big enough rapport with the fanbase,” continued Johnson. “For example, one of the guys I was looking at [as I gestured], I had spoken to for 20 minutes the day before in and around the town. There’s a lot of factors and probably a little bit of alcohol in there as well that accentuated that feeling. But, it’s okay. I don’t mind it. It’s honest, it’s passionate. I’m the same. It’s funny, the further north I’ve gone, the more I’ve understood it in terms of the personality and the passion and the frustrations of the fans. But what I find is they also turn quicker as well back to positive. It’s just pure frustration, or pure elation, and I think that’s fair. The privilege of managing a big club is you have got to accept criticism in certain moments across a season and I think every manager in the SPFL last year, apart from Ange [Postecoglou at Celtic], would tell you they had to experience that. It’s part of life, let alone football management.”

While many were taken aback by the outcome of the first leg, Johnson was always aware of the Andorrans’ strengths. He knew that losing the first goal would be problematic. Knowing it and stopping it proved two different things, but the second leg offers the manager and his players the opportunity to address the failings of that first competitive outing of the season and alter the mood ahead of the league opener on Sunday and, they hope, the next round of European competition a few days later.

Lewis Stevenson trudges off after Hibs' surprise 2-1 defeat last week.

By trying to keep a lid on things post-match last Thursday, Johnson may have upset some but, giving what was effectively a half-time interview, he says he was looking at the bigger picture. “I just feel it’s difficult sometimes when you’re talking to the media after a game because you’re not just talking to the fans,” he said. “Who are the first people who will look at that interview? The players. You’ve also got the board, you’ve also got the opposition and I think that’s an important factor as well. So it’s a delicate piece after a game, we’re all very emotional. I’ll always be honest, though. I’m not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. I’m Hibs through and through, I love the club, I’m desperate for us to do well. But at the same time I’m very protective of my team’s future performances. I think that’s the bit that sometimes upsets people. Unfortunately as a football manager you can’t please everyone. But hopefully everyone knows my intentions are to help Hibs be the best we can be.”