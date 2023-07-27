Will Fish's Hibs loan from Man Utd confirmed as Lee Johnson reveals delight at deal

The 20-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign at Easter Road and became a first-choice pick at centre-half, making 21 appearances and scoring three goals. The Englishman became one of manager Lee Johnson’s top transfer targets and while another loan move was delayed due to pre-season commitments with his parent club, Fish’s arrival has now been confirmed. He will not be available for this afternoon’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg against Inter Club d’Escaldes, but will join up with the first team upon their return from Andorra.