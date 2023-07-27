All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Will Fish's Hibs loan from Man Utd confirmed as Lee Johnson reveals delight at deal

Will Fish has completed his return to Hibs on a season-long loan from Manchester United, the club has announced.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Man Utd defender Will Fish has returned to Hibs for a second loan spell.Man Utd defender Will Fish has returned to Hibs for a second loan spell.
Man Utd defender Will Fish has returned to Hibs for a second loan spell.

The 20-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign at Easter Road and became a first-choice pick at centre-half, making 21 appearances and scoring three goals. The Englishman became one of manager Lee Johnson’s top transfer targets and while another loan move was delayed due to pre-season commitments with his parent club, Fish’s arrival has now been confirmed. He will not be available for this afternoon’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg against Inter Club d’Escaldes, but will join up with the first team upon their return from Andorra.

“We’re delighted to get this deal over the line and bring Will back to the club,” Johnson said of Fish’s return. “During his first season with us he showed that he is a player with real quality, and he adds composure and consistency to our back-line. Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with Will again and having him around the building.”

Related topics:Lee JohnsonEnglishmanEuropa Conference League