It has already been a superb season Hearts - and we haven't even reached the Scottish Premiership split yet. However, a third place finish looks almost certain after the Steven Naismith-led side opened up a huge gap from fourth.

With Lawrence Shankland in the form of his life and the likes of Frankie Kent proving to be solid at the back, the Gorgie outfit have treated Tynecastle fans to some of their best performances in many a year. Perhaps even more impressively is how they've done it despite having a smaller budget than their Scottish Premiership counterparts.

But who are the players who have truly earned their coin? Here are the top 10 highest paid Hearts players in 2024, according to SalarySport.

1 . Craig Gordon The Hearts goalkeeper earns a reportedly weekly wage of £4,400. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Frankie Kent The defender has enjoyed a superb season and earns a reported weekly wage of £4,300. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Kye Rowles Another defender enjoying a top season, he earns a reported £4,000 per week. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales