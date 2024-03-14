Here are Hearts top 10 highest paid players in 2024. Cr. SNS GroupHere are Hearts top 10 highest paid players in 2024. Cr. SNS Group
Here are Hearts top 10 highest paid players in 2024. Cr. SNS Group

Who is the highest paid Hearts player in 2024? Top 10 richest Hearts players - including Shankland, Gordon and Kent

Here are the 10 highest paid Hearts players in 2024 - from Lawrence Shankland to Craig Gordon.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:30 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

It has already been a superb season Hearts - and we haven't even reached the Scottish Premiership split yet. However, a third place finish looks almost certain after the Steven Naismith-led side opened up a huge gap from fourth.

With Lawrence Shankland in the form of his life and the likes of Frankie Kent proving to be solid at the back, the Gorgie outfit have treated Tynecastle fans to some of their best performances in many a year. Perhaps even more impressively is how they've done it despite having a smaller budget than their Scottish Premiership counterparts.

But who are the players who have truly earned their coin? Here are the top 10 highest paid Hearts players in 2024, according to SalarySport.

The Hearts goalkeeper earns a reportedly weekly wage of £4,400.

1. Craig Gordon

The Hearts goalkeeper earns a reportedly weekly wage of £4,400.

The defender has enjoyed a superb season and earns a reported weekly wage of £4,300.

2. Frankie Kent

The defender has enjoyed a superb season and earns a reported weekly wage of £4,300.

Another defender enjoying a top season, he earns a reported £4,000 per week.

3. Kye Rowles

Another defender enjoying a top season, he earns a reported £4,000 per week.

Next on the list is the former Brighton man, who earns a reported £3,500 per week.

4. Alex Cochrane

Next on the list is the former Brighton man, who earns a reported £3,500 per week.

