How to watch Dinamo Minsk v Hearts

Hearts will get their UEFA Conference League campaign underway this week with a trip to Azerbaijan to face Belarussian side Dinamo Minsk at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium.

Much like Europe’s other elite competitions the Champions League and the Europa League, the competition has been given a makeover for the coming season, with the Gorgie outfit set to face six clubs from across the continent as part of a newly formed league phase.

The Tynecastle side’s opening game will be played without any fans, with the Hearts faithful locked out due to UEFA sanctions on Belarussian sides, with the game now instead taking place over 1600 miles from Minsk in the Azerbaijan city of Sumgait. Without a win in 10 games, interim boss Liam Fox will lead his side out for the second game in succession as he aims to halt an alarming run that has left the Gorgie outfit winless in 24/25.

As for their hosts, Minsk have lost just one of their last five games and are slightly further into their own campaign, sitting in second place in the Belarussian Premier Division after 20 matches. They are just three points behind league leaders FC Neman Grodno, but have three games in hand.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the Conference League clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts.

Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts match details

Where: Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgait, Azerbaijan, Thursday 3 October. Kick-off 5.45pm.

Hearts team news

Interim boss Fox will be without the services of Gerald Taylor, who is expected to be out for months due to a serious knee injury. Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof remains on the treatment table with the hamstring injury that he picked up during pre-season. Both Musa Drammeh and Ryan Fulton are also unavailable, with the duo not included in Hearts’ squad for the competition.

Hearts Conference League squad: Craig Gordon, Zander Clark, Coupar Wilkie, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Daniel Oyegoke, Kye Rowles, James Penrice, Andres Salazar, Gerald Taylor, Luke Rathie, Adam Forrester, Lucas Smith, Matthew Gillies, Louie Selfridge, Beni Baningime, Jorge Grant, Cammy Devlin, Blair Spittal, Alan Forrest, Malachi Boateng, Finlay Pollock, Macaulay Tait, Ethan Drysdale, Ryan Duncan, Kenzie Nair, Gregor Crookston, Mackenzie Ross, Gus Stevenson, Owen Muirhead, Lawrence Shankland, Barrie McKay, Yutaro Oda, Yan Dhanda, Liam Boyce, Kenneth Vargas, James Wilson, Callum Sandilands, Kai Smutek, Bobbie McLuckie, Szymon Plesiewicz.

Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3, with coverage beginning at 5pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm. For those who are subscribed to the channel via SkyTV, the game will be available on Sky channel 432

Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts streaming details

Subscribers can watch the match on the discovery+ app, with an active TNT subscription.

Dinamo Minsk vs Hearts latest odds

Hearts are slight favourites to win the Conference League clash despite their poor recent form, and are priced at 7/4 to win the game. Their Belarusian counterparts have odds of 9/5 to win on Thursday. Fancy a draw instead? You can gets odds of 2/1.