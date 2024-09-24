Andrew McKinlay updates on managerial situation at Hearts

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay has revealed that a better second half performance in the 2-1 defeat at St Mirren could have saved Steven Naismith from the sack.

The Jambos were 2-1 down at half-time against the Buddies but never looked like staging a comeback after the break as they toiled to create chances in a continuation of the theme of an eight match losing run where they scored just three times.

It was a sequence of results which ultimately cost Naismith his job with Hearts announcing on Sunday that the 38-year-old had been relieved of his duties along with assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy.

However, McKinlay admitted that Naismith could still be in charge this week and preparing for the visit of Ross County on Saturday had the team mounted a more purposeful attempt at salvaging a point in Paisley.

"These times are never pleasant and it has been difficult," McKinlay told Hearts TV. "We know that the football over the last few weeks has been difficult. We've all been hoping that we could turn this around but it became evident to me and to others at the weekend that we just weren't seeing signs of it turning around.

"I went into these two fixtures, St Mirren and Ross County, feeling at the very least we probably needed four points, and hopefully six. Having said that, if we'd lost 2-1 at the weekend but had a second half performance which was unlucky, really spirited or we just didn't get the rub of the green, then it might have made me think slightly differently. But we didn't. We had a very average second half performance and unfortunately left me in no doubt that we had to look at making a change."

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay | SNS Group

Hearts have placed B team head coach Liam Fox in temporary charge but McKinlay confirmed that the former Dundee United boss has already been informed that he will not be considered for the position on a permanent basis.

"First and foremost I'm thankful to Liam and his guys for stepping in at this difficult time," he said. "He was the right person to bring forward given the work he has done with the B team but also he has his Euripean pro-licene, he has experience of managing a team at Premiership level, so I think he is the right person for this interim period.

"He undestands that this is an interim period and he will give it his best shot. He knows that we need to start winning games and I know him and these guys will do that. He is also aware that we are looking externally for the longer term and he fully understands that and appreciates the reasons why we are doing. I have the utmost respect for Liam. I think he is a very good football coach and I think he will do well for us for so long as he is in this role.”

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has stressed his focus is on Kilmarnock after being installed as one of the favourites for the Hearts vacancy.

When asked if the Tynecastle reports were a compliment, the 53-year-old said: “Not really, no. I actually don’t take any notice of it. My job and focus is here.

“I’m at an age now where, when you get linked with things or your job’s under pressure, people talking about it, I actually don’t really see much merit in dwelling on it.”