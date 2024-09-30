Steven Naismith became the second Scottish Premiership managerial casualty of the campaign when he was dismissed as Hearts boss last weekend following eight consecutive defeats.

The Jambos head coach had led his side into Europe following an impressive third place finish last season, but couldn’t replicate his success at Gorgie in 24/25, as Hearts prop up the Scottish Premiership table having mustered just one point from six league games.

Naismith was already on borrowed time at Hearts when a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Falkirk in August was followed up by defeat to FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League qualifiers, and his fate was sealed when his side limped to poor 2-1 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday.

Liam Fox took interim charge of the Gorgie side for the 1-1 draw against Ross County at the weekend, but the search for a new head coach is well underway, with ex-Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers’ bosses all in the frame alongside Falkirk boss John McGlynn and St Mirren head coach Stephen Robinson.

Pundits and fans alike now speculating on who will step into the Gorgie hotseat on a permanent basis, with some ex-Hearts bosses also in contention, according to Gambling.com.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson - 6/4 The former Leicester City midfielder is now manager of Víkingur in Iceland's top flight, where he has guided them to multiple domestic titles. He is now the favourite for the vacant Tynecastle role.

Stephen Robinson - 2/1 Could the Northern Irishman be tempted to leave St Mirren for Gorgie?

John McGlynn - 5/2 The Falkirk head coach has led his side to the top of the Scottish Championship table on their return to the second tier and has already managed at Tynecastle.