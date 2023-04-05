All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
10 minutes ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
3 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
8 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
16 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus

'Success to almost a catastrophe' - Craig Levein in warning to Hearts fans over Robbie Neilson situation

Former Hearts manager Craig Levein believes the club’s fans should “be careful what you wish for" regarding calls for Robbie Neilson to be sacked, warning it could lead to “almost a catastrophe”.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
 Comment

Neilson has once more come under severe scrutiny from sections of the Tynecastle Park support following a run of five defeats in the last six games, including away defeats at Motherwell, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. Fans expressed their anger and frustration at Rugby Park with more than 2,200 in attendance.

An anti-Robbie Neilson message was scrawled on Foundation Plaza outside of the Tynecastle Park Main Stand, a move condemned by the Foundation of Hearts as a “pathetic act of vandalism”. It is not the first time some supporters have protested against the manager. There was a banner flown on a plane during his first stint and then, in his first season back, protests outside the ground prior to a defeat to Queen of the South in the Championship, following a defeat to Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Levein, who was the target of protests from fans in his second spell as Hearts boss, described the message on Foundation Plaza as “madness” as he gave his view on the situation to BBC Scotland.

"The plane thing was nonsense - the club were doing really well at the time," he said.. "To me, he's done a fantastic job. Be careful what you wish for, because I look at the Aberdeen situation - they get rid of Derek McInnes then two more managers in a very short space of time. Very quickly it can go from fairly regular success to almost a catastrophe."

He added: “People have a voice now. They can get to chairman and to board members much more easily than they did. In my day, they wrote in to the Evening News in Edinburgh and made a complaint or phoned a radio phone-in or made your way to the stadium to make a statement through booing. Now you can get instant access to owners and, when the owners come under pressure, that's when things can get a bit hairy."

Craig Levein was director of football during Robbie Neilson's first spell as Hearts boss. Picture: SNSCraig Levein was director of football during Robbie Neilson's first spell as Hearts boss. Picture: SNS
Craig Levein was director of football during Robbie Neilson's first spell as Hearts boss. Picture: SNS
Robbie NeilsonPeopleAberdeen
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.