'Shocking insult' - Foundation of Hearts condemn Neilson out message as 'pathetic act of vandalism'

Foundation of Hearts has condemned the anti-Robbie Neilson message outside of Tynecastle Park as a “pathetic act of vandalism”.

An image emerged on social media on Sunday evening of the writing on the Foundation Plaza, which includes a club crest, an area which was dedicated to the fans who saved the club following administration after the Vladimir Romanov era. The strong message was aimed at manager Neilson following the club’s latest defeat on the road. The team were booed off at Rugby Park on Saturday after a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock despite playing against ten men for more than 30 minutes.

The Foundation of Hearts issued a strong statement in response, condemning the act and calling it a “shocking insult” to fans.

It read: “An utterly shameful, pathetic act of vandalism at Tynecastle yesterday. If this was really the act of a Hearts 'supporter', it's a gross insult to the badge and, perpetrated on the plaza named for the fans who did so much to save the club, it's a shocking insult to all of them.”

Hearts, after five defeats in their last six, are just one point ahead of Aberdeen in the race for third. They host St Mirren on Saturday with the Buddies just four points behind. Neilson praised the 2,200 travelling support after the loss.

He said: "We had a brilliant fan base here, a massive frustration from them at the end and rightly so but they backed us throughout the game and it will be the same next week at Tynecastle. they will back us to the hilt and it will be up to us to perform.”