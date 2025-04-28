Neil Critchley was sacked as head coach of Hearts following their 1-0 defeat to Dundee at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.Neil Critchley was sacked as head coach of Hearts following their 1-0 defeat to Dundee at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.
Next Hearts manager odds: Ex-Hibs, England and several ex-Tynecastle men amongst favourites to replace Neil Critchley

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley was sacked following the dismal 1-0 home defeat to draw Dundee at Tynecastle.

Neil Critchley’s time at Hearts is up after the Tynecastle hierarchy opted to relieve his of his duties following the disappointed 1-0 home defeat to struggling Dundee at the weekend.

Sacked after just six months in the role, the board opted to make the change after Simon Murray’s first-half strike made it five games without a win and comes just one week on from the team’s extra-time defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final last week.

The news means Hearts are now searching for their third permanent manager of the season, with Liam Fox placed in caretaker charge for the second time this campaign. But who are the early favourites to take the reins at Hearts in the weeks to come? Here are the latest odds*.

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Heavily linked to both Rangers and Norwich City in recent weeks, the ex-Southampton boss is an outside bet for the Hearts job.

1. Russell Martin - 14/1

Heavily linked to both Rangers and Norwich City in recent weeks, the ex-Southampton boss is an outside bet for the Hearts job. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The ex-England assistant, and recently sacked head coach of Yokohama F.Marinos, is a surprise name on the list to be next in the Tynecastle dugout.

2. Steve Holland - 12/1

The ex-England assistant, and recently sacked head coach of Yokohama F.Marinos, is a surprise name on the list to be next in the Tynecastle dugout. | Getty Images

Controversial? The ex-Hibs boss has managed in the capital before and was recently sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion.

3. Tony Mowbray - 10/1

Controversial? The ex-Hibs boss has managed in the capital before and was recently sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Led Oxford United to promotion last season via the EFL LEague One playoffs, but was sacked after struggling in the English second tier just months later. He's a free agent, could he be a surprise candidate for the Hearts role?

4. Des Buckingham - 8/1

Led Oxford United to promotion last season via the EFL LEague One playoffs, but was sacked after struggling in the English second tier just months later. He's a free agent, could he be a surprise candidate for the Hearts role? | Getty Images Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

