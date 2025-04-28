Neil Critchley’s time at Hearts is up after the Tynecastle hierarchy opted to relieve his of his duties following the disappointed 1-0 home defeat to struggling Dundee at the weekend.

Sacked after just six months in the role, the board opted to make the change after Simon Murray’s first-half strike made it five games without a win and comes just one week on from the team’s extra-time defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final last week.

The news means Hearts are now searching for their third permanent manager of the season, with Liam Fox placed in caretaker charge for the second time this campaign. But who are the early favourites to take the reins at Hearts in the weeks to come? Here are the latest odds*.

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Russell Martin - 14/1 Heavily linked to both Rangers and Norwich City in recent weeks, the ex-Southampton boss is an outside bet for the Hearts job. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Steve Holland - 12/1 The ex-England assistant, and recently sacked head coach of Yokohama F.Marinos, is a surprise name on the list to be next in the Tynecastle dugout. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tony Mowbray - 10/1 Controversial? The ex-Hibs boss has managed in the capital before and was recently sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales