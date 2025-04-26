Hearts search for sixth manager in six years: why Neil Critchley was sacked, win rate, Hibs record

Home defeat by Dundee proves final straw for Tynecastle club’s board

Hearts have sacked head coach Neil Critchley in the aftermath of their 1-0 home defeat by Dundee.

It was the Gorgie club’s fifth successive match without a win in a period where they have scored only one goal.

Boos rang round Tynecastle at full-time following the loss to Dundee and the Hearts board acted swiftly. They issued a statement before 8pm on Saturday night to confirm they had parted company with Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

Hearts have sacked head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

Critchley arrived in October last year following the sacking of Steven Naismith and his appointment was made utilising investor Tony Bloom's data-based analytics. The former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers manager signed a deal at Tynecastle that was supposed to run until the end of the 2026-27 season.

He took charge of 35 competitive matches, winning 15, drawing six and losing 14 for a win rate of 43 per cent and he leaves with Hearts still not safe from relegation.

The club statement read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

“The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.

“Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

It is the second time that Fox has been placed in charge of Hearts this season. He took over for three games in the autumn between Naismith’s departure and Critchley’s arrival.

Naismith was axed after a club record run of eight defeats in a row which left Hearts floundering at the bottom of the Premiership. Critchley arrived at Tynecastle and sparked a revival. He won his first game 4-0 against St Mirren then followed it up with an impressive 2-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa Conference League.

Hearts gradually climbed the table but there was a downturn in November as they lost four in a row, albeit to both halves of the Old Firm and European matches to Heidenheim and Cercle Bruges. The failure to beat Moldovan minnows Petrocub at home before Christmas in their final Conference League match cost them a place in the lucrative knockout stages but Critchley was backed in the January transfer window by chief executive Andrew McKinlay and the board.

Hearts Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKinlay. | SNS Group

New signings Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum all arrived but results continued to be mixed. Hearts failed to beat Hibs in three attempts under Critchley, with the Gorgie club losing two and drawing one. Unsurprisingly, this did not endear him to the supporters and the failure to make the top six was another blow. Hearts needed one win from their final two pre-split matches but lost at home to Dundee United and drew 0-0 at Motherwell.

They did make progress in the Scottish Cup, beating Brechin City, St Mirren and Dundee to reach a Hampden semi-final against Aberdeen. Despite having Steinwender sent off in the first half, Hearts took the game to extra time but then had Cammy Devlin also dismissed and conceded a late goal to lose the match 2-1.

Saturday’s defeat by Dundee proved to be the final straw and the Hearts board will now begin the search for their sixth boss in six years after Craig Levein, Daniel Stendel, Robbie Neilson, Naismith and Critchley.

Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game to move Dundee within three points of Hearts who drop down to eighth place. With four rounds of fixtures remaining, the Tynecastle club are five points above second-bottom Ross County who they will meet in Dingwall next Saturday.