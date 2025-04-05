Uncapped 33y/o 'should be called up by Scotland' as free-scoring forward's case stated

Striker draws level with Celtic talisman in Premiership charts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Docherty believes free-scoring Dundee striker Simon Murray should receive international recognition.

The uncapped 33-year-old, who has also played for Hibs and Dundee United, netted both goals against St Mirren to secure a vital 2-0 home victory for the second-bottom Dark Blues in their battle to stay up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray’s goal tally for the season now stands at 21, with 15 of them coming in the league – the same as Celtic’s Daizen Maeda at the top of the William Hill Premiership scoring charts. And Docherty insists Dundee-born Murray, who struck in the second and 63rd minutes, should be considered for a Scotland call-up.

Simon Murray scored twice in Dundee's 2-0 win over St Mirren. | SNS Group

The manager said: “Simon is a pivotal player in the team. I said before about possible international recognition and why not? He’s the highest-scoring Scottish player in the league right now. Every opportunity he gets, he scores. That second goal today was a really tough finish. Simon is grounded, he’ll keep going the way he’s going.”

Dundee’s win moves them to within a point of Ross County and Kilmarnock above them, and eight points above St Johnstone in bottom spot. Docherty acknowledged the importance of the win especially after last week’s demoralising last-gasp 4-3 loss to Rangers.

He said: “That showed the real mentality of the group. Last week was tough, losing a last-minute goal. It was a tough week in terms of building the players up, getting confidence back, but when you see them starting a game like that it shows the mentality of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They put that disappointment behind them and attack the next game. Huge credit to the players and the biggest thing for me was keeping the clean sheet.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could not hide his frustration that his side took nothing from the game with the result putting a major dent in their top-six hopes. Robinson lamented the fact his side conceded so early on and then failed to take advantage of numerous chances of their own.

Tony Docherty hailed Simon Murray's contribution for Dundee. | SNS Group

He said: “We didn’t have enough quality in the final third. We spoke about how fast Dundee would start. We didn’t manage that well, it’s stating the obvious. But from then we were in control of the game, 62 per cent possession, numerous opportunities to score goals that we didn’t take. But we lacked quality when we needed it in front of goal and our deliveries into the box.