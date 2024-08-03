Handball claim against Barron was right not to be given, says Jambos boss

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was happy with the decision not to award his team a first-half penalty in the 0-0 draw with Rangers, saying that it is important referees adhere to a higher tolerance threshold for handballs in the penalty box.

A cross from Yan Dhanda struck the arm of Connor Barron inside the Rangers penalty box during the first half, but match official Nick Walsh was unmoved. While it was clear Barron had touched the ball with his hand, his arm was drawn into his body and the guidelines sent down from new head of referees Willie Collum is that such incidents should not result in a spot-kick.

Naismith agrees with the new regulations, and on the incident in the Premiership opener, he said: "I don't think it's a penalty, if I'm honest. Last season there was a big debate. Willie and the referees and the league have done a lot to clear things up and have made a conscious effort to stop you guys asking that question to write about it.

"You will stop it [the video footage], you will see it. People will say it's unnatural but, if you've played the game, there isn't much he can do so I don't think it's a penalty.

"Since I've been in charge, the biggest thing we need is consistency. Inconsistency has been highlighted and recognised by the referees and everybody involved. There are going to be bad decisions but I think we all need to work together to make it as good as we can."

Steven Naismith felt his team did enough to earn a win against Rangers at Tynecastle | SNS Group

Naismith was pleased with his team's performance against Rangers and believed his players did enough to take all three points. “It was an entertaining game for a 0-0," continued Naismith. "I know the headlines will all be ‘Rangers have dropped point’ but I think we should have won the game.

“We created good chances, had really good moments, had more of them. Our first-half performance was really good. They then need to change what they are doing to try and get a foothold in the game and they did to a point but it was all in front of us, never really caused us too many problems.

“They are direct so they are going to get some chances off the back of that but I thought we played really well today. The only thing missing was a goal or two. We've recruited well, we've got a good squad, we've got a tough season ahead, but this is a good start and a good marker."

Hearts announced the signing of midfielder Malachi Boateng an hour before the match and he is set to be joined by Colombian left-back Andres Salazar on loan from Atletico National in his homeland. Asked if he was at Tynecastle to take in the match, Naismith replied: "I think he was so we'll see how that develops in the coming days."