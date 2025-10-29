How to watch St Mirren v Hearts

Table toppers Hearts visit St Mirren on Wednesday evening looking to cement their status as genuine Scottish Premiership title contenders.

The Jambos are riding the crest of a wave after their 3-1 victory over defending champions Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday moved them eight points clear at the top of the table. They remain unbeaten in the league after nine matches with eight wins and a draw.

The blistering start made by Hearts under Derek McInnes - with the backing of Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics - combined with the struggles of Celtic and Rangers has raised the real prospect of a team outwith the Old Firm lifting the title for the first time since Aberdeen in 1985.

Hearts face a St Mirren side looking to arrest a run of three successive defeats to Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Dundee United. The Paisley side, who finished sixth last season, are currently ninth in the table and sit 16 points behind the Jambos but manager Stephen Robinson is confident results will turn having taken encouragement from performance levels.

The teams have met in Paisley already this season in the Premier Sports Cup in August with St Mirren edging through via a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

St Mirren host league leaders Hearts at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley on Wednesday night. | SNS Group

St Mirren v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at SMiSA Stadium, Paisley on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

St Mirren v Hearts TV channel

The match has not been selected for live television broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 10.45pm.

St Mirren v Hearts live stream

The match is available to watch live within the UK via a pay-per-view stream on St Mirren TV. Full details can be found here.

St Mirren v Hearts team news

St Mirren will be without Jayden Richardson and Alex Gogic due to suspension following their recent red cards but could welcome Tunmise Sobowale and Evan Mooney back from injury.

Christian Borchgrevink and Frankie Kent both have a chance of being in the Hearts squad for the first time since August but Ryan Fulton (groin) and Finlay Pollock (hamstring) are still missing.

St Mirren v Hearts referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid has been appointed match refereee. He will be assisted by Chris Rae and Graham McNeillie. Nick Walsh is on VAR duty assisted by Daniel McFarlane.