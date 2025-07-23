What channel is Hearts v Dumbarton? TV and live stream details for Premier Sports Cup clash

How to watch Hearts v Dumbarton

Hearts conclude their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign when they host Dumbarton at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday.

Derek McInnes’ side boast an 100 per cent record so far in the competition and already have one foot in the last 16 after comfortable victories over Dunfermline, Hamilton Accies and Stirling Albion, scoring four goals on each occasion.

Hearts need only draw with the Sons, who were relegated from League One last season after receiving a 15-point deduction for entering administration, to secure top spot in Group E and place in the hat for the next round but anything other than a home victory over part-time opponents would be a setback for McInnes after what has been a largely positive start to his reign.

Dumbarton have three points from two matches thus far after following a 1-0 win over Stirling Albion with a 4-0 defeat by Dunfermline.

Heart of Midlothian host Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts v Dumbarton match details

The Premier Sports Cup Group E fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Hearts v Dumbarton TV channel

The match is not being shown on TV, but will be available to watch online (see below).

Hearts v Dumbarton live stream

The match will be shown live on the Premier Sports website and app, which requires a subscription. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Hearts v Dumbarton team news

Hearts will be without Christian Borchgrevink after the Norwegian right-back suffered a hamstring injury against Stirling. Craig Gordon and Jamie McCart also remain sidelined. New signing Sabah Kerjota could make the squad, although Derek McInnes admitted the Albanian winger needs time to get up to speed.

Dom Docherty and Adam Livingstone return from injury for Dumbarton meaning that Brett Long remains the only absentee.