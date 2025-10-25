Full details ahead of top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash

Hearts can move eight points clear at the top of the Premiership if they beat Celtic in an eagerly-anticipated clash this weekend.

Derek McInnes’ undefeated Jam Tarts have won seven of their first eight league matches this season and their only defeat in all competitions came on penalties against St Mirren. Celtic, meanwhile, have not hit top gear this season and are in need of a pick-me-up in the league after losing 2-0 to Dundee last weekend.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Hearts v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic takes place on Sunday, October 25 at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 12 noon.

Hearts v Celtic TV channel

Sky Sports have picked this match for live coverage and will show it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in both standard and high definition, plus Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Hearts v Celtic live stream

Hearts TV and Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on its Sky Go platform.

Hearts v Celtic highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.

Hearts v Celtic team news

Ageu and Christian Borchgrevink both have a chance of being in the Hearts squad for the first time since August but Frankie Kent (knee), Ryan Fulton (groin) and Finlay Pollock (hamstring) are still missing.

Celtic have lost Cameron Carter-Vickers to an Achilles injury while Alistair Johnston, Kelechi Iheanacho and Daizen Maeda could miss out with hamstring problems. Long-term absentee Jota (knee) remains out.