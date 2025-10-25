Hearts v Celtic late team news: savage injury blows as one side rests up plus probable starting XIs

Visitors without four key men for trip to Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic travel to Tynecastle in an improved mental state following their midweek Europa League win over Sturm Graz - but physically there is no getting away from them being diminished.

While Brendan Rodgers’ men were battling back to beat Austrian opposition on Thursday night in Glasgow, the Hearts players had their feet up. Since they beat Kilmarnock last weekend to move five points clear at the top of the Premiership, Celtic have lost in Dundee and then required fortitude to overcome a one-goal deficit on the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then there are the injuries. Celtic were already without last season’s player of the year Daizen Maeda against Sturm Graz due to his ongoing back and hamstring issues. The chances are he won’t feature against Hearts - and neither will three other key men who picked up worrying injuries on Thursday.

Alistair Johnston aggravated his hamstring issue and is set to miss Celtic's visit to Hearts. | SNS Group

Main No 9 Kelechi Iheanacho lasted just three minutes before he fell to the turf holding his hamstring, Eighteen minutes later, Alistair Johnston - making his first appearance since mid-August - pulled up clutching the back of his leg. The Canadian aggravated his own hamstring and could not continue.

The long-term prognosis is altogether much worse for centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, who lasted the whole match on Thursday but at the final whistle crumpled to the ground in clear discomfort. He was helped off by a physio and manager Rodgers confirmed the bad news on Friday, that the American could be out for five months with an Achilles problem.

All four of the above would start at Tynecastle if fit. Already dealing with fan disharmony and iffy form, the last thing Rodgers needs is an injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s selection problems

The champions’ squad should be strong enough to cope with blows but Celtic have glaring issues now at both ends of the pitch.

Right-back is the easiest issue to solve in Johnston’s absence. It is a straight fight between Scotland internationalist and experienced 26-year-old Anthony Ralston, or teenager Colby Donovan, seven years Ralston’s junior. It was notable that Donovan was preferred to Ralston as a sub against Sturm Graz and the Scotland Under-21 internationalist set up one of the goals in a strong performance.

At centre-half, Liam Scales will start. He excelled against Sturm Graz and Rodgers needs him. Who plays alongside him is a tougher proposition. The options are Auston Trusty and Dane Murray. American internationalist Trusty, 27, has not played since August 20 against Kairat Almaty due to plantar fasciitis but was on the bench against Sturm Graz. Murray, 22, is highly rated by Rodgers but has only played a grand total of ten minutes in two months.

With Scales a left-footer, having Murray in there would give the back-four greater balance (Trusty is also left-footed). But Trusty has more experience, even if his match sharpness can be questioned. A wildcard option is moving Kieran Tierney to centre-half and putting Marcelo Saracchi in at left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up front, 22-year-old Irishman Johnny Kenny is set to lead the line in the absence of Iheanacho and Maeda, with Sebastian Tounekti and Benjamin Nygren either side of him. Kenny put in a shift against Sturm Graz but has only scored two senior goals for Celtic. Yet Rodgers’ other options are very limited. Neither Shin Yamada or Callum Osmand have curried favour so far with Rodgers since arriving in the summer. It's hard to see the manager turning to them now.

Hearts have a far more settled look about them. Manager Derek McInnes could name the same team in a 4-4-2 for the fourth game in a row despite a bloated squad. Record signing Ageu is back training after injury and could take his place on the bench. Good options aplenty. Rodgers would love the same luxury with his Celtic group.

Hearts v Celtic probable teams

Hearts (4-4-2): Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis; Braga, Shankland.