The story behind Hearts hitman Elton Kabangu's knife between teeth celebration and his future

The Hearts hitman has already netted seven times - and wants more

We have already witnessed Elton Kabangu’s Hearts celebration seven times this season - and the chances are we will see it a few more times before the season’s out.

On the back of scoring twice to down St Johnstone on Sunday, the time was right to ask the 27-year-old who is now Hearts’ top goalscorer exactly why he stands with one hand in his mouth and the other in the sky as a salute.

The answer is down to a family member. “The meaning is a celebration with me and my brother,” Kabangu explained. “It's like a knife between the teeth because I'm sharp, you know, and I'm always playing like full, 100%. I try to give 100% always. It's a celebration we have since five years now.

Elton Kabangu scored twice for Hearts at St Johnstone. | SNS Group

“My brother started it. I copy my brother, obviously. He's been an example for me since I was young. He's an inspiration for me as well. My brother, my mum.”

Kabangu is becoming an inspiration for Hearts. The Belgian arrived on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise in early January and has already become a fans’ favourite. He could easily hit double figures this term given his current trajectory and his double in the 2-1 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday means Hearts are seventh and closing in on the top six.

Kabangu fully believes Hearts will be on the right side of the split in early February. “We will be in the top six, that's what I think,” he stated. That's the objective and I think we will be in it. I think we are good enough to be in it.

“Until now, [this move] is positive but it's not done. We have things to achieve. Like I said, top six, we have still cup games [a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee]. So until now, it's positive but it's good to start well but it's better to end also good.”

Kabangu is benefitting from Hearts’ diamond formation, with James Wilson alongside him and Lawrence Shankland feeding the strikers from a slightly deeper position. The Hearts captain assisted both of the goals at McDiarmid Park.

“It's fantastic,” Kabangu said of his relationship with Shankland. “It's everything a striker of my type wants. It's a pleasure to play with him. Like I've said many times, everyone knows how good he is and he showed it on Sunday.

“To get to assist on my goal, you just need to be onside and make good runs and he will find me. It's a connection that we have and I'm really glad that we have that.”

Elton Kabangu has linked up well with Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. | SNS Group

Such has been Kabangu’s impact at Tynecastle, there are hopes within the Hearts ranks that his loan deal can be converted into a permanent transfer at the end of the season. He was again asked about his long-term future, but was evasive on the matter.

“Like I said, it's a little bit cliche, but now we have things to achieve with the team and for myself as well,” added Kabangu. “I'm looking forward to the next games and the future is too far away.”